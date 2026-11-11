Prefer us on Google Learn More

– Last spring's deliberation of whether UA power forward Koa Peat should stay in school or jump to the NBA has an early answer. Don't go. Peat has played just 15 total minutes in the Phoenix Suns' first seven games, out of 320 total minutes. He has made two baskets and is averaging 2.2 minutes per game. That can't be much fun.

– Former Arizona associate athletic director Mark Harlan, now the AD at Utah, had a busy week of hiring and firing. He hired ex-UA assistant AD Erika Barnes to be the Utes' leading fund raiser and fired former UA tennis player Roeland Brateanu, who had been Utah's head tennis coach for 13 seasons. Barnes' official title at Utah will be Deputy AD for Development and External Relations. A news release announcing Barnes' hiring said she delivered eight of the highest 20 donor gifts in UA history. Now at the beginning of the prime of her career, I wouldn't be surprised if she someday becomes a Power 4 athletic director.

– In 50 years as a high school football official in Arizona and the Pac-10, Jerry Gastellum was among the best, ranking with Tucson referee legends such as Ralph Deal, Bob Beal, Ed Hochuli and Jim Fogltance. Gastellum, a long-time high school coach and administrator, announced his retirement, officiating his last game two weeks ago. He is a member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. What a job well done.