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About all you need to know about Pima College's 2025-26 athletic year is that the Aztecs went 80-3-3 at home in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer and softball.

Those unprecedented numbers led to another: The Aztecs last week finished No. 16 in the Case Cup standings, the measure of all sports in an NJCAA season. In Arizona, only Mesa College, No. 9 overall, finished higher nationally.