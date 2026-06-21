About all you need to know about Pima College's 2025-26 athletic year is that the Aztecs went 80-3-3 at home in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer and softball.
Those unprecedented numbers led to another: The Aztecs last week finished No. 16 in the Case Cup standings, the measure of all sports in an NJCAA season. In Arizona, only Mesa College, No. 9 overall, finished higher nationally.
PCC athletic director Ken Jacome, in his second year on the job, actually posted better numbers a year ago when the Aztecs finished No. 9 in the NJCAA total sports standings. The highest-ever at PCC was No. 5 in 2015-16. Jacome doubles as Pima's head baseball coach. The top moment of the year at PCC was when coach Todd Holthaus' women's basketball team won the NJCAA D-II national championship.