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The day after Lute Olson’s 1991-92 Arizona basketball team lost to East Tennessee State in a colossal first-round NCAA Tournament upset, I called Corey Williams, then a senior at Batavia (Illinois) High School.

Williams was the UA's top recruit that winter. I asked if Williams thought he could help Arizona avoid another first-round exit.

"I haven't played one minute of college basketball yet, but I saw a place where I think I could fit in next year," he said.

Alas, Williams averaged 2.6 points as a Wildcat freshman, and the UA lost another stunning first-round game, this time to 15th-seeded Santa Clara.

But it all worked out. A year later, Williams scored 14 points as a sixth man in Arizona's Final Four loss to Arkansas, signaling his arrival to college basketball's big time.

Now, 32 years later, Williams will be inducted to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame, the only unanimous selection of the 10-person Class of 2026.

Williams had a solid career at Arizona. He averaged 11.6 points on the UA's 1996 Sweet 16 team, but he made his real impact in Tucson sports after he graduated with a degree in political science.