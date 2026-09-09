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Arizona will continue its football series against NAU, meeting the Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium again in 2027, 2030 and 2031. It's not that Arizona is loaded with big-name nonconference opponents in that five-year period.

The UA's home games will be against Colorado State, Washington State, Prairie View A&M, Hawaii, Air Force, Virginia Tech and Wyoming. The only Power Four non-conference home game in those five years will be against Nebraska in 2031.

It won't be until 2033 that Arizona fans will have a can't-miss home game against a Power Four opponent, Alabama.