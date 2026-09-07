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In 1970, Will Kreamer was a senior at Tucson High School, a starting offensive lineman on a 12-0 state championship team many believe was the best football team in Tucson prep history. Kreamer has left quite a legacy since that magical season.

He played on the 1972 Arizona Western College national championship team and soon became a Tucson coach and administrator of note.

After being the head football coach at Santa Rita and Sahuaro, Kreamer was the athletic director at Ironwood Ridge, Tucson and Sabino. He hired Matt Johnson as Ironwood Ridge's head coach; Johnson won the state title in 2012 and has won 146 games, the second most of active Tucson coaches (he is now at Mountain View).

Kreamer also hired Jay Campos as the head coach at Sabino; Campos last year won a state championship at Mica Mountain and has won 146 games, the most of active Tucson coaches.

More? Kreamer hired Brian Peabody to be the basketball coach at Ironwood Ridge. Peabody won the 2008 state title at I-Ridge and has since won over 700 career games and finished as high as No. 2 in the nation as Pima College's men's basketball coach. Peabody has gone a combined 70-2 the last two seasons.