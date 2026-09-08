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– Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, an Arizona alumnus and long-time employee of the UA athletic department, has “borrowed” from his old school. When Utah opened the football season last week, the Utes' helmets all had a notable “ALKEME” sticker on the back of their helmets. Harlan got an estimated $1 million a year to display the name of the insurance company that last year signed a long-term deal to be known as McKale Center at Alkeme Arena. Alkeme is officially known as Utah's equipment sponsor.

– Victor Yates, who led Palo Verde High School to the 2005 state football championship and later played four years at Arizona, has had a remarkable career arc since leaving Tucson. He has worked for the ASU, Arizona and UTSA athletic departments in fundraising. Last week, Yates was named the senior director of major gifts at the Barrow Neurological Foundation in Phoenix. Not bad for a former UA walk-on who earned a scholarship and has made his post-football career a success.

– A week ago, Brent Strom was living in Tucson, retired from his 40-year career as a major league (and minor league) pitching coach, which included the 1991 and 1993 Pacific Coast League championships with the Tucson Toros. Strom, who was the Houston Astros' pitching coach from 2014-21 and the Diamondbacks’ pitching coach from 2022-24, retired a year ago. But last week, at 77, Strom accepted an offer from the Astros to come out of retirement and work as a consultant on the Astros' pitching staff. Strom moved to Tucson in 1980 as a pitcher for the Toros.