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On Aug. 19, Pima College's athletic department erected a new basketball scoreboard and, more impressively, a banner next to the scoreboard that reads:

NATIONAL

CHAMPIONS

2026

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

It wouldn't have been much of a surprise if PCC women's basketball coach Todd Holthaus was too busy to see the banner erected that day.

Since Pima won the 2026 NJCAA championship in March, finishing the season on an 18-0 run and 30-4 overall, Holthaus has been one of the busiest people in junior college basketball. Knowing he had to replace star-level players Kiley Sours-Miller (a first-team All-American) and standout guard Melicia Nelson, now at Southern Utah, Holthaus hit the recruiting road like few other coaches.

He has signed 11 players to help replace Sours-Miller and Nelson, perhaps the most notable being Pueblo High School guard America Cazares, who broke the Arizona girls state career scoring record with 2,932 points, averaging 33.2 as a Pueblo senior.

From April through July, Holthaus also signed Hawaii power forward Ahnastaziah Wright, Wyoming guard Josie Barrett, Los Angeles guard G'Layah Salazar and Phoenix Dream City Christian standout Juli Loy.