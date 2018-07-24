Name: Steve Smith
Race: CD 1
Party affiliation: Republican
Statement:
GOD-FAMILY-COUNTRY are the principles I’ve fought for as a leader in the Arizona Legislature. My passion and work ethic have helped me achieve being ranked the #1 conservative Legislator in Arizona, A+ rated by the NRA, named ‘Champion of the Taxpayer’, recipient of the prestigious Veteran's Copper Shield Award, ‘Legislator of the Year’ for the Education and the Disabled Community, and 'Hero for Small Businesses'. I wrote the bill to construct Arizona’s border wall, voted to stop Common Core, have been the top defender for rural water/property rights, and started the Workforce Jobs Initiative in the effort to help Arizona’s economy grow.
I’m the only candidate with a proven voting record and the only one to have won an election against a long-term Democratic incumbent. I am supported by Trump’s campaign COO Jeff DeWit and the rest of the President's Arizona team, Senator Ted Cruz, Congressional leaders Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, the National Border Patrol Council, FreedomWorks for America, Gun Owners of America, Family Research Council Action, Arizona Police Association, and many other conservative groups.
My wife is a teacher, and together, we raise our 5 young children in rural Arizona. Let’s restore Arizona’s greatness by electing proven conservatives to protect our families, our borders, our Constitutional liberties, and our country. Your vote matters, and I humbly ask for your support!