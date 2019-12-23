This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by the Arizona Home Show, at the TCC Jan. 3-5. Get a special coupon here. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
If your Christmas list includes a fancy new oven or fluffy, not-yet-lumpy couches, you'll need to figure out what to do with the old models.
Santa, unfortunately, does not do curbside pickup.
But that's OK. These Tucson places do. Just make sure if you're donating to thrift stores and nonprofits, your appliances work and the furniture is not damaged. Check with each organization for specifics about what donations they will and will not accept.
City of Tucson Brush and Bulky
Twice a year, the City of Tucson provides a scheduled Brush and Bulky collection for its residents, but if you need say, a well-loved sofa or old washing machine picked up outside of the regular collection time, you can schedule your own pickup, with the fee starting at $55. Go here for a list of what Brush and Bulky will and will not collect. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 520-791-3171 or visit tucsonaz.gov/es/brush-and-bulky.
ReStore
Connected to TMM Family Services, which serves vulnerable children, families and seniors, the store recycles and sells appliances, furniture and home improvement materials. Drop off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to a little before 1 p.m. Saturday at 2958 E. 22nd Street. You can also schedule a free pickup. Visit tmmfs.org or call 520-326-1936 for more information.
HabiStore
Affiliated with Habitat for Humanity Tucson, the HabiStore accepts furniture, appliances, building materials and other home goods. Schedule a free pickup or drop off your donations at 935 W. Grant Road 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Click here for a list of what the store will and will not take. Visit habitattucson.org/habistore for more information or call 520-230-5323.
Gospel Rescue Mission
Appliances, furniture, clothing and other household items are donated to shelter guests and low-income families. You can drop items off at the Women's Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile, daily during daylight hours; the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, weekdays during daylight hours; or an office at 338 W. 28th Street weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also schedule a pickup, although you might have to wait a few weeks for an open date. Go here or call 520-740-1501 ext. 7020 for more information and to schedule a free pickup.
Casa de los Niños
This local nonprofit helps families and children live in safe and healthy situations. Their thrift store at 1302 E. Prince Road supports that mission. The thrift store is open daily. Go here for drop off hours or call 520-325-2573 to schedule a free pickup, likely in mid January. Visit casadelosninos.org for more information.
