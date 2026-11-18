Tomorrow is the day people have been waiting over a decade for: the release of “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

In celebration of the big release, people all over the country have taken days off from work in order to play or have received cute, GTA-themed gift baskets from their loving partners.

With so much excitement in the air, Snooze an A.M. Eatery also wanted to get in on all the fun!

On Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, at 2500 E. Grant Road and 7315 N. Oracle Road, will be offering free delivery on any order placed directly through their online ordering platform using the promo code GTADELIVERY.

Fuel your gaming session with scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns and chocolate chip pancakes.

Now you really have no excuse to leave your couch!

For more information and to see their menu, visit their website.

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Here’s some other GTA fun happening around town!

The Taco Spot is also celebrating the game’s release with a special deal. If you follow their Instagram account, @The_Taco_Spot_Tucson_, and mention GTA at the register, you’ll get 10% off your order.

The deal runs from Nov. 19-22 and they have two locations: 4280 N. Oracle Rd. and 1135 N. Park Ave.

If you still haven’t gotten the game yet and are feeling lucky, you’ll want to head straight to The Nugget, at 2617 N. 1st Ave.

The bar will be hosting a GTA VI release party on Nov. 19 where they will be giving away three copies of the video game.

To enter, you’ll receive a ticket upon your arrival with your name and number. The raffle will happen at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. The party itself will start at 9 p.m.

For more information, check out their Instagram account.