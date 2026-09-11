If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok the past couple of weeks, then you know about the whimsy trend.

It’s been all the rage to add a little whimsy into your life by gluing gaudy gems to your coffee cup, putting star-shaped ice cubes in your matcha, wearing bright, bold clothing with fun prints or decorating your space with quirky décor.

After watching video after video about it, I was bitten by the whimsy bug. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for cute items that not only make me happy, but add that fun, quirky energy to my life.

Thankfully, there are COUNTLESS local vendors and artists here that make items that perfectly encapsulate that whimsy feeling.

Here are a few of my whimsical finds that I’ve been loving recently!

Planet Gabu X Jospar Collab T-shirt

When I went to Tucson Love Letter’s So Silly Market in August, I was on the hunt for two items: something from Girthy Gochu and Jospar and Planet Gabu new T-shirt.

Jospar shared the design on social media a few days before the market and I instantly fell in love. It says “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go to Tucson,'“ on it, with a skeleton in a cowboy hat riding a motorcycle into the picturesque desert.

I mean, that is the PERFECT shirt!

As I was making my way to the Jospar booth, I saw Planet Gabu had custom versions of the shirt that she tie-dyed and distressed herself. That’s where I saw the bleached, tie-dyed version of it, complete with silver studs around the collar.

I bought it instantly! It’s so unbelievably comfy and so unbelievably cute; truly the best T-shirt I’ve ever owned.

Oddly Optimistic Draws Live lil monkey keychain

One thing about me: I LOVE a bag charm! All of my tote bags must have some sort of cute keychain hanging on them. From a self-crocheted Snoopy to Butters from “South Park,” I have a very impressive collection.

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As I was walking around Floozy Flea last month, I stumbled upon Oddly Optimistic Draws Live’s booth, where she had the cutest felt keychains. But it was her surprise monkey keychains that caught my eye.

She had a little vending machine set up where you could pick your very own surprise monkey keychain. I got the most precious lilac and light blue monkey that now hangs from my work tote bag, making it infinitely cuter!

Lady planter by AMA Ceramics

This was another great find I got at Floozy Flea! AMA Ceramics had the coolest pieces, like mugs with lingerie on them and little lanterns with sweet faces.

I was trying to figure out which piece was coming home with me when I saw the most perfect planter in the world. It was a two-piece set that is shaped like a woman wearing a bikini, complete with a succulent sprouting from the top.

It was quirky, it was whimsical and I knew it would look amazing with all my other trinkets I have scattered around my living room.

I will definitely be buying more pieces from AMA Ceramics; everything she makes is exactly my taste.

Spider-man pet bandana by Calypso Closet

Before I left to explore Tucson Comic Con on Saturday afternoon, I promised my dog, Boozer, I’d bring him something back.

I went to booth after booth, looking for the perfect accessory to bring back to Boozer. (He is a very fashionable dog!)

That’s when I saw Calypso Closet’s booth, which was filled with all kinds of pet bandanas. Hello Kitty, Minecraft and Harry Potter were just a few of the patterns she had available. I decided to go with a vibrant Spider-man one, knowing the bright blues and reds would go great with Boozer’s fur.

The bandana was such good quality and looked amazing on Boozer. We were both very happy with this purchase!