It took me about five minutes (and zero dollars) to get my first Pima County Public Library card.

My first visit to a Tucson library brought me to Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave., on Wednesday afternoon.

All I had to do was head to the front desk, ask for a library card and fill out a short form.

The form asked for basic information, including my name, birthdate, mailing address, contact information and language preference. I also created a four-digit PIN to access my account online and use the library’s public computers.

After the employee checked my ID to verify my address, she showed me the different library card designs I could choose from.

The one featuring a javelina with the words “Jump in!” immediately called my name.

And just like that, I was the very proud owner of a Pima County Public library card.

But what exactly could I do with it?

As it turns out, quite a bit.

Beyond borrowing books, Pima County Public Library cardholders can access ebooks, audiobooks, streaming entertainment, museum passes, and even seeds to grow at home.

One of the biggest reasons I wanted to get a library card was the library’s extensive calendar of events, from arts and crafts workshops to bilingual storytimes and educational classes.

During my visit, I learned something unexpected: You don't actually need a library card to attend most of them, although some events require registration in advance.

Whether you're looking to pick up a new hobby, plan a free outing or simply find your next read, here's a guide to getting a Pima County Public Library card and making the most of it.

How to get a Pima County Public Library card

Getting a library card is free, and Pima County residents can apply in person, online or by email.

In person: Visit a Pima County Public Library location with a photo ID. If your ID doesn’t show your current address, bring a piece of mail or legal document showing your name and current address.

Library staff will help you complete the registration process. Applicants may be asked to provide basic personal information, including their name, birthdate, address and contact information, and create a four-digit PIN.

Online: Pima County residents can apply for an eCard through the library’s website. An eCard provides access to the library’s digital resources, including ebooks and other online materials, but has more limited borrowing privileges than a full-service card.

By email: Residents can also request a full-service library card by emailing askalibrarian@pima.gov with the required information and photos of their ID and proof of address, if needed.

For more information, visit the get a library card page on their website.

What can you do with a library card?

Borrow books, movies and more

With a full-service library card, patrons can borrow up to 50 physical items at a time, including up to 15 DVDs.

Most physical items can be checked out for three weeks. Eligible items can also be renewed automatically up to four times, as long as no one else is waiting for them. Some materials, including magazines and Lucky Day books, cannot be renewed.

Most items can be returned to any Pima County Public Library location, regardless of where they were checked out. Interlibrary loan items must be returned to the branch where they were borrowed.

The library also eliminated overdue fines in 2020, although charges may still apply for lost or damaged materials and certain interlibrary loans.

Access ebooks, audiobooks and streaming entertainment

A library card also gives patrons access to a collection of digital resources without having to leave home.

Through services such as Libby, cardholders can borrow ebooks and audiobooks to read or listen to on their phones, tablets and other compatible devices.

The library also offers access to streaming movies through Kanopy, music through Freegal and digital magazines.

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These digital materials don’t count toward the 50-item physical borrowing limit, although separate borrowing limits may apply.

Explore the library’s digital resources here.

Visit museums and attractions for free

Looking for a free date idea or family outing? A library card can help with that, too.

The Pima County Public Library’s Culture Pass program offers free admission for two people to participating museums and cultural attractions.

Participating Tucson-area destinations include the Tucson Museum of Art, Children’s Museum Tucson, Reid Park Zoo, Tohono Chul, Arizona History Museum and Tucson Botanical Gardens, among others.

Culture Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be checked out in person at a library service desk. They cannot be reserved or placed on hold.

Only Pima County residents with a valid, full-service library card are eligible. Households can check out one Culture Pass within a seven-day period, with a maximum of two passes every 30 days.

Passes must be used within seven days of checkout, and availability varies by location and season.

Find participating attractions and additional information on the library’s Culture Pass page.

Borrow seeds for your garden

Books aren’t the only things available for checkout.

The Pima County Public Library Seed Library allows cardholders to borrow up to 10 packets of seeds each month to grow at home.

The collection includes open-pollinated and heirloom seeds, with an emphasis on plants adapted to the Sonoran Desert.

Seeds can be browsed at participating library branches or requested through the online catalog for pickup at a preferred location.

Gardeners are encouraged to save and share seeds from their harvests, but there’s no obligation to return any.

For additional information, visit the seed library page.

What can you do without a library card?

One of the library’s biggest offerings doesn’t necessarily require a card at all: its community events and programs.

The Pima County Public Library hosts a variety of free events for children, teens and adults at locations throughout the county.

For families, offerings include baby and toddler storytimes, bilingual storytimes, arts and crafts activities and opportunities for children to practice their reading skills.

One particularly adorable offering is Read to a Dog, a program that gives children the opportunity to practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs in a relaxed, supportive environment. Dates and times vary, so families should check the library's events calendar for upcoming sessions.

Adults can also find plenty of activities, including arts and crafts workshops, book clubs, English-language classes, GED preparation and other educational and personal development programs.

The library also offers programs for teens, including creative workshops and social activities.

Many events are free and open to the public, even without a library card. Some have limited capacity or require advance registration.

Visitors can browse the library's online events calendar to find activities by date, location, age group or interest.

Where to start

The Pima County Public Library’s website provides information about library locations, hours, upcoming events and available resources.

Cardholders can also use their online accounts to browse the catalog, place items on hold, renew materials and manage their borrowing activity.

For questions about library cards, borrowing privileges or available services, call the library’s infoline at (520) 791-4010.