Hispanic Heritage Month is officially underway, and Tucson offers plenty of ways to celebrate.

Observed Sep. 15 through Oct. 15, the month recognizes the histories, cultures and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States.

In Tucson, those cultures are woven into nearly every part of the city, from its food and music to its gardens, architecture and history. In other words, tons of opportunity for date ideas to celebrate!

Whether you want to attend a lively fiesta, slow down at a wellness event or spend the afternoon learning more about Tucson’s deep roots, here are a few ideas for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with someone you love.

Enjoy an evening of food and folklórico dancing at Fiesta Mexicana

Presented by United Hearts of Arizona, the organization’s annual folklórico group fundraiser will take place from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the KC Club, 601 S. Tucson Blvd.

The Consulate of Mexico in Tucson will also lead the traditional El Grito de la Independencia ceremony.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-12. Proceeds will support United Hearts of Arizona’s folklórico students and its work in the community.

Find more information and purchase tickets on their website.

Reset and reconnect at Respiro

Couples looking for something a little calmer can attend the Mexican Independence-themed Respiro Wellness Festival and Market.

The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Presidio Museum and Brandy Lion, 196 N. Court Ave.

The evening includes Pilates at 6:30 p.m., a dance class at 7:30 p.m. and a sound bath at 8:30 p.m. There will also be local artists, vendors, El Grito de Independencia and a piñata introduction.

General admission is $5. Bring your own mat. Find more information and tickets on their website.

Cheer on the Wildcats at Bear Down Bash

The University of Arizona will celebrate Southern Arizona’s Hispanic culture with special activities throughout the day Saturday, Sept. 19.

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The free Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Bear Down Bash takes place from 4-7 p.m. at Bear Down Field, accessible from the Cherry Avenue entrance.

Afterward, the Wildcats will take on the Northern Illinois University Huskies at 7:30 p.m. at Casino del Sol Stadium. Football tickets are sold separately.

Guests can also purchase a VIP Bear Down Bash ticket, which includes seating, shade, air cooling, dedicated bars and restrooms, access to the entertainment stage, nonalcoholic drinks and a plate of the game from Si Charro. Alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Find more information and tickets on their website.

Celebrate through music with Tucson Symphony Orchestra

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra is continuing its celebration beyond Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts highlighting music from Latin America.

“Latin Sizzle” will celebrate Venezuelan music with violinist Alexis Cardenas, cuatro player Jorge Glem and bassist Elvis Martinez. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. Tickets start at $21.05.

The series concludes with a Dia de los Muertos concert featuring Edna Vazquez, Mariachi Aztlan and Folklórico Los Guerreros de Pueblo High School at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Tickets start at $25.70.

Find more information and tickets on their website.

Explore Tucson’s culture and history

For a daytime date, visit one of Tucson’s gardens or museums to learn more about the communities that shaped the region.

Mission Garden, located at 946 W. Mission Lane, is a living agricultural museum representing more than 4,000 years of cultivation in the Tucson Basin. Its gardens explore Indigenous, Spanish, Mexican, Chinese and African American agricultural traditions. Admission is free.

At the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, couples can explore a recreation of the Spanish fort established in 1775, an 1860s Sonoran row house and exhibits about Tucson’s Indigenous, Spanish, and Mexican history. Through Oct. 4, the museum is also displaying “Honoring Our Hispanic Heroes,” an exhibition about Spain’s assistance during the American Revolution.

At Tucson Botanical Gardens, couples can wander through Frida’s Garden, a permanent garden inspired by Frida Kahlo’s garden at La Casa Azul in Mexico City. Surrounded by the recognizable “Frida blue” walls, the space features winding paths, colorful planting beds and resting spots, all with a Southwestern twist.