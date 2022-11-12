It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios.

This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)

Coffee shops

• Decibel Coffee Works: Located in the MSA Annex outdoor market, this local roaster sources its coffee with an eye toward social responsibility and the environment. / website: decibelcoffeeworks.com / address: 267 S. Avenida del Convento

• Raging Sage Coffee Roasters: This classic Tucson cafe has a mid-sized patio with a sidewalk cafe vibe that's lined with leafy trees. / website: ragingsage.com / address: 2458 N. Campbell Ave.

Breakfast / brunch

• Café a la C'Art: Located on the grounds of the Tucson Museum of Art, this charming breakfast cafe has a Monet-inspired garden patio with lots of leafy plants. / website: cafealacarttucson.com / address: 150 N. Main Ave.

• Toast 101: The space that formerly held 7 Ounce Korean Steakhouse is now a trendy brunch restaurant, with a leafy patio that's walled off from the nearby Speedway. The booths outside are plush. / website: toast101.com / address: 4699 E. Speedway

• Blue Willow: Since 1978, this midtown restaurant has attracted Tucson brunchgoers with its shaded patio and backyard fountain. / website: bluewillowtucson.com / address: 2616 N. Campbell Ave.

• Cup Cafe: Enjoy The Cup's large patio, often with live music on the nearby stage. / website: hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup / address: 311 E. Congress St.

• Nook: This breakfast and lunch cafe in downtown Tucson has a hidden patio out back with some lovely plants. / website: nookdowntown.com / address: 1 E. Congress St.

• Poco and Mom’s: This New Mexican restaurant is known for its excellent brunch dishes, like the migas and pork tamale breakfast. / website: pocoandmoms.com / address: 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road

• Village Bakehouse: The Oro Valley bakery has a nice covered patio out front, where you can order a full breakfast or snack on some freshly-baked pastries. website: villagebakehouse.com / address: 7882 N. Oracle Road

• TallBoys: This breakfast spot has moved from Fourth Avenue to an area that shares a beautiful patio with LaCo. / website: tallboys.business.site / address: 201 N. Court Ave.

• LeBuzz: Come for the patio, stay for the breakfast sandwiches. / website: lebuzzcaffe.com / address: 2930 N. Swan Road, 9121 E. Tanque Verde Road

• Baja Cafe: Order one of Baja Cafe's extravagant specials while sitting on their pet-friendly patio. Get a cinnamon roll pancake for the table! / website: click here / address: 7002 E. Broadway and 2970 N. Campbell Ave.

Mexican food

• El Charro Café: Tucson's most storied Mexican restaurant has three locations, but the original building has one of the largest and nicest patios in downtown Tucson. / website: elcharrocafe.com / address: 311 N. Court Ave.

• Ensenada Street Food: This women-owned food truck has a colorful outdoor patio area in front of a former appliance shop. / website: facebook.com/ensenadastreetfood / address: 1602 S. Park Ave.

• La Botana: This midtown spot has a casual bar vibe almost like BK Carne Asada, but with a sizable patio, plus margarita deals. / website: labotanatacos.com / address: 3200 N. First Ave.

• Reforma: The gourmet Mexican spot at St. Philip's Plaza has ample patio seating shaded by large eucalyptus trees. / website: reformatucson.com / address: 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

• Calle Tepa: The east-side Mexican restaurant recently added a full-service patio out back by the bar area, which is also dog-friendly. / website: calletepa.com / address: 6151 E. Broadway

• Guadalajara Original Grill: The Prince location has a leafy adobe patio where you can get that tableside salsa, margaritas and more. / website: guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com / address: 1220 E. Prince Road

• Blanco Tacos + Tequila: Take in nice views on the patio while enjoying carne asada tacos and a cocktail. / website: blancotacostequila.com / address: 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

• El Coronado: Enjoy views of the sunset at this far-east Tucson spot. / website: elcoronadotucson.com / address: 7385 S. Houghton Road

• Ajuua: This Sinaloan restaurant has a charming patio area tucked behind the eatery. / website: instagram.com/ajuua_mexican_restaurant / address: 2310 N. Country Club Road

• La Yaquesita: Dine outdoors at La Yaquesita's two locations, one of which is a stationary food truck and the other is a brick and mortar on Fourth Avenue. / website: facebook.com/YaquesitaTacos / address: 6530 S. Camino del Oeste and 500 N. Fourth Ave.

• BOCA: Dine at local celebrity chef Maria Mazon's restaurant, where there's a pet-friendly patio! website: bocatacos.com / address: 533 N. Fourth Ave.

Asian, Middle Eastern and Indian food

• Obon: Get your pork buns out onto this patio, because it's one of the best in the downtown area. They've also got a nice heater situation for when the nights get chillier. And of course, ramen. / website: obonsushi.com / address: 350 E. Congress St.

• Sushi Garden: One of Tucson's most popular sushi spots still does all-you-can-eat sushi, cocktails and more. Two locations, but head to Broadway for the best patio option. / website: sushigarden.com / address: 3048 E. Broadway and 7395 N. La Cholla

• RA Sushi: The Asian fusion joint at La Encantada mall has a spacious patio out front that looks onto the open plaza. / website: rasushi.com / address: 2905 E. Skyline Drive

• Govinda’s: This hidden gem restaurant has an oasis of a patio with a koi pond and a waterfall. The vegetarian restaurant is connected to the Hare Krishna temple. / website: govindasoftucson.com / address: 711 E. Blacklidge Drive

• Indian Twist: Order some butter chicken or lamb tikka masala on this reader-recommended patio. / website: indiantwistaz.com / address: 4660 E. Camp Lowell Drive

• Med Cuisine: In the former home of El Saguarito, This Lebanese restaurant in midtown has a sprawling patio with a fire pit. / website: medcuisineusa.com / address: 1763 E. Prince Road

Casual spots

• LaCo: LaCo, formerly La Cocina, arguably has one of the best patios in Tucson. Shared with TallBoys in the morning and decked out with twinkling string lights at night, LaCo is the place to be in fall weather. / website: lacotucson.com / address: 201 N. Court Ave.

• Edna's Eatery: This cafe is located in the lush Tucson Botanical Gardens and is named after Edna Johnson who was a housekeeper, friend and gardener to the Gardens' founders. Garden admission fees are required to eat at Edna's. / website: tucsonbotanical.org/cafe / address: 2150 N. Alvernon Way

• The Barnyard: This far-east Tucson spot has a massive outdoor space to go along with its burgers, sandwiches and sharables. / website: barnyardaz.com / address: 11011 E. Tanque Verde Road

• Main Gate Square: Most of the restaurants in Main Gate Square on the edge of the University of Arizona campus have patios. Check out Gentle Ben's, Bacio, Frog & Firkin, No Anchovies, Sinbad's and Illegal Pete's. / website: maingatesquare.com / address: 814 E. University Blvd.

• Raspados El Paraiso: This raspados and antojitos shop has two locations on the east side, but the Golf Links spot has a giant patio in the back. / website: facebook.com/raspadoselparaisotucson / address: 7701 E. Golf Links Road

• Eclectic Cafe: This cafe was founded in 1980 and serves up a mix of Mexican food, salads, sandwiches and burgers. / website: eclecticcafetucson.com / address: 7053 E. Tanque Verde Road

• Zinburger: Both Tucson Zinburger locations flaunt lush patios, perfect for your burger and chocolate shake. / website: zinburgeraz.com / address: 6390 E. Grant Road, 1865 E. River Road

• Rocco's Little Chicago: Enjoy a Chicago-style pie on the Rocco's patio (and you might even get a quick laugh at their ever-changing sign out front). website: roccoslittlechicago.com / address: 2707 E. Broadway

• Beyond Bread: Head to Beyond Bread for sandwiches, soups and cookies. All three locations have patios! website: beyondbread.com / address: 421 W. Ina Road, 3026 N. Campbell Ave., 6260 E. Speedway

Bistros and fine dining

• Locale: Located on the historic grounds of the former Old Pueblo Grille, this modern Italian restaurant is an excellent place to sip an Aperol spritz. The sprawling patio reaches around the building with plenty of shady umbrellas to protect you from the sun. / website: localetucson.com / address: 60 N. Alvernon Way

• Flora's Market Run: This restaurant with an attached market space comes from the folks behind Prep & Pastry — with a patio out front! / website: florasmarket.com / address: 2513 E. Sixth St.

• Tohono Chul Garden Bistro: This gourmet restaurant is situated on the 49-acre garden and natural desert landscape that is Tohono Chul. / website: tohonochul.org/dining / address: 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

• Wildflower: The original Fox Restaurant at Casas Adobes Plaza has one of Tucson's most sought-after patios. Be sure to make a reservation in advance. / website: wildflowertucson.com / address: 7037 N. Oracle Road

• Ignite at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain: The cocktail lounge has an epic patio that looks out onto the Tortolita Mountains. / website: ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/arizona/dove-mountain/dining/ignite / address: 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive

• Vivace: Sit on a beautiful patio surrounded by a fountain while indulging fine Italian food. / website: vivacetucson.com / address: 6440 N. Campbell Ave.

• Cielos: Visit Lodge On The Desert's restaurant Cielos for an expansive tiled patio, complete with twinkling string lights. / website: lodgeonthedesert.com/cielos / address: 306 N. Alvernon Way

• The Coronet: The bistro on Cushing Street is located in a historic building with a dreamy Spanish patio. There's also the newly opened Meyer Avenue Cafe. / website: coronettucson.com / address: 198 W. Cushing St.

• Maynards: Dine on Maynards' patio, tucked into the historic train depot, for some bites off of a seasonally-inspired menu. / website: hotelcongress.com/family/maynards / address: 400 N. Toole Ave.

• Wild Garlic Grill: When the California bistro moved to its Foothills location in 2017, it inherited a large patio out back in the stately Plaza Colonial. / website: wildgarlicgrill.com / address: 2870 E. Skyline Drive

• Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery: The downtown bar and restaurant has cozy seating both inside and out. Get some ice cream for dessert! / website: hubdowntown.com / address: 266 E. Congress St.

• Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta: Find pizza and pasta at Proof, which is nestled into the beautiful St. Philip's Plaza. / website: prooftucson.com / address: 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink: Grab some of Reilly's iconic Brussels sprouts or head out to the beer garden. / website: reillypizza.com / address: 101 E. Pennington St.

• The Monica: Visit this downtown market and restaurant from the El Charro dynasty. / website: themonicatucson.com / address: 40 E. Congress St.

• Ghini's French Caffe: Enjoy brunch and lunch on this pet-friendly patio. / website: ghiniscafe.com / address: 1802 E. Prince Road

• Vero Amore: Get Neapolitan pizza and other Italian favorites at Vero Amore's two locations. / website: veroamorepizza.com / address: 2920 N. Swan Road and 12130 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.

Food and drink halls

• The Boxyard: The shipping container food hall on Fourth Avenue has a bar and food vendors including Mexican, Vietnamese and Indian food. / website: theboxyardtucson.com / address: 238 N. Fourth Ave.

• Mercado San Agustin and MSA Annex: The Mercado District complex on the west side has proven to be a popular spot for quarantine diners, with several food options including Seis Kitchen, Agustin Kitchen, Beaut Burger, Kukai and Westbound. / website: mercadodistrict.com / address: 100 S. Avenida del Convento and 267 S. Avenida del Convento

• American Eat Co.: This indoor food hall on the south side also has a decent patio area on the side where you can eat your towers of mariscos sitting on a cushy booth. / website: americaneatco.com / address: 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Brewpubs

• Union Public House: This popular gastropub sprawls out onto the beautiful patio of St. Philip's Plaza. / website: uniontucson.com / address: 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

• Trident Grill: This popular sports bar has four locations across Tucson, but the best patio is the one at Plaza Palomino, which looks out onto the stately shopping plaza. / website: tridentgrill.com / address: 2910 N. Swan Road

• Postino: The Phoenix-based wine bar has a nice wraparound patio set up on the side of its midcentury modern building on Grant. / website: postinowinecafe.com / address: 2500 E. Grant Road

• Saguaro Corners: Located at the base of Saguaro National Park East, this east-side gastropub has fabulous views of the Rincon Mountains, and you can often spot roaming animals like javelinas. / website: saguaro-corners-restaurant-bar.business.site / address: 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail

• Noble Hops: This gastropub's location in Oro Valley has a spacious patio with sweeping mountain views of Pusch Ridge in the Santa Catalina Mountains. / website: noblehops.com / address: 1335 W. Lambert Lane

Breweries and craft beer bars

• MotoSonora Brewing Co.: This microbrewery on Park Avenue sports a large outdoor beer garden with tables made from wooden barrels and even a dog park. / website: motosonora.com / address: 1015 S. Park Ave.

• Tucson Hop Shop: The midtown beer and wine bar has almost 20 brews on tap as well as a leafy beer garden out back with sculptures from the Metal Arts Village. / website: tucsonhopshop.com / address: 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

• Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.: This Fourth Avenue-area brewery opened a spacious patio recently with tables made from Whiskey Del Bac barrels. / website: facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing / address: 228 E. Sixth St.

• Borderlands Brewing Company: Spotted with palo verde trees, the Toole Avenue brewery has a vibrant front patio surrounded by red brick buildings. / website: iloveborderlands.com / address: 119 E. Toole Ave.

• Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden: This east-side pub features a spacious 1½-acre patio, complete with desert landscaping, picnic tables and fire pits. / website: threecanyon.com / address: 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

• Barrio Brewing: Take your pup to the pet-friendly patio at Barrio. website: barriobrewing.com / address: 800 E. 16th St.

Neighborhood bars

• Mojo Cuban Kitchen and Rum Bar: Tucson finally has a Cuban restaurant! And there's a patio bar. / website: mojocuban.com / address: 1929 E. Grant Road

• Owls Club: The downtown watering hole has spread out onto its outdoor patio. / website: owlsclubwest.com / address: 236 S. Scott Ave.

• Saint Charles Tavern: This South Tucson bar has a large patio area in the back with long picnic tables and colorful mural art by local artists. / website: facebook.com/SaintCharlesTavern / address: 1632 S. Fourth Ave.

• Che’s Lounge: The large patio area in the back is still the place to be! / website: cheslounge.com / address: 350 N. Fourth Ave.

• Mr. Heads: With 32 beers on tap and a sizable side patio, this Fourth Avenue bar has been a prime patio spot for Tucsonans. / website: facebook.com/mrheads / address: 513 N. Fourth Ave.