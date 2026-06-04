There’s only one phrase that’s even sweeter than saying “it’s Friday.”

It’s, “Today is National Doughnut Day.”

Yes it’s true, June 5 is National Doughnut Day, the perfect excuse to go out and treat yourself to something sweet.

Here a few places around town that are celebrating this tasty holiday with deals and lots of sprinkles.

Cal’s Bakeshop

2707 E. Broadway

You can always count on Cal’s Bakeshop to go all out for National Doughnut Day. Bjcbhb From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., all brioche doughnuts are free with the purchase of a drink. There will also be two special flavors for that day, banana pecan and berry matcha. They suggest stopping in as early as possible since they tend to sell out.

Houlden’s Rise Above

5029 E. 5th St.

This local vegan bakery is making sure everyone gets something sweet! All their doughnuts will be $1 off for the day. They will also be introducing two new special flavors, cereal milk and Cap’n’ Crunch.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Amy’s Donuts

101 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

This beloved doughnut spot is getting in on all the fun. They will be giving away free blueberry cake holes to anyone who comes in, no purchase necessary! You can pair your free cake holes with some of their unique flavored doughnuts or their Sesame Street decorated doughnuts.

Zona Donut

4500 N. Oracle Rd. and 5870 E. Broadway

All that shopping at the mall makes you hungry, thankfully you can count on Zona Donut to help reenergize you! On June 5, they will be giving out a free half dozen of tossed doughnuts with every doughnut purchase.

Here are some other local doughnuts spots you can support on this delicious day!

K Donut Wheel: 2775 S. Wilmot Rd.

Rise ‘n Shine Donuts and More: 1043 N. Kolb Rd.

Batch: 118 E. Congress St.

Alvernon Donut Shop: 1450 S. Alvernon Way

La Estrella Bakery: 120 S. Avenida del Convento, 901 N. Grande Ave., 141 S. Stone Ave. and 5266 S. 12th Ave.

Craving even more doughnuts?! Dunkin Donuts will be giving out free doughnuts with any beverage purchase and Krispy Kreme will be offering free doughnuts for all, no purchase necessary!