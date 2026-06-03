Summer is officially heating up in Tucson, with the start of the monsoon only weeks aways, and triple digit temperatures. The summer season also brings some of our favorite returning events like Summer Night Markets at the MSA Annex, Cool Summer Nights at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo. Here's our list of 70 exciting events happening in Tucson throughout June.

Summer-long events:

$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Sponsored

Latin Legacy Tour

Latin Legacy Tour featuring Baby Bash, Lil Rob, MC Magic, and special guest Concrete live at AVA Amphitheater on Friday, June 5.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

New this month:

Tucson Juneteenth Festival

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival is celebrating all month long with various fun events, which include a gospel jubilee, an art show and more! The main festival takes place June 20 with live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks.

When: Various dates all month long, festival is 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Multiple locations; festival is at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Festival is free; check other events to see if there are admission fees.

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. Every Saturday and Sunday morning in June, free movie screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends in June.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pride Night Market

Di Luna will be kicking off Pride Month with a night market featuring local queer-owned businesses. There will also be a coffee cart, flash tattoos and a raffle where all proceeds will be donated to a local LGBTQIA+ organization.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 5

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Surly Wench 22nd Birthday and Burlesque Boogie and Tease

Surly Wench is turning 22! They are celebrating their birthday with great vibes and a 70’s themed burlesque show.

When: 10 p.m. Friday, June 5

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Night Market

It’s back! The Vegan Night Market by Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie will have lots of vegan food, drinks, vintage finds, live music, tattoos and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping/food

Visit their event page for more information.

World Margarita Championship

Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and Tucson Originals Restaurants are hosting the annual World Margarita Championship. Local chefs and restaurants will battle for the margarita champion title, with live judging and a people's choice award.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa,3800 E. Sunrise Drive

Cost: $80. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Saturday at Valley of the Moon

Local fantasy park Valley of the Moon opens its doors for free this Saturday. Enjoy old-fashioned fun in the sprinklers!

When: 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nostalgia Night

Channel your inner kid and head to the Children’s Museum where they’ll be having Nostalgia Night. This 21 and up event will feature food trucks, local bevvies, a DJ and dance floor and the museum will be open for play!

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: The Children’s Museum, 200 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

8 Years of the MSA Annex

The MSA Annex is celebrating its 8th birthday will special, all-day long deals at the shops and restaurants as well as live music performances.

When: Saturday, June 6. Deals last all day, but live music starts at 6 p.m. with Mariachis Las Estrellas

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

El Pueblo Night Market

This night market will feature all kinds of fun activities like raffles, live music and entertainment and a variety of local goods and art.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Pints for Parks

The Western National Parks and author Kevin Fedarko will be at Dragoon Brewing Co. for Pints for Parks, an event that’ll donate $1 from every pint sold to Western National Parks. The event will also feature author talks, book signings, a pop-up shop and food trucks.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 6. Author talks start at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Club Pride

Club Pride is taking over La Rosa! This celebration will feature live music, a packed dance floor and all kinds of fun performances.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20.26. This is a 21+ event.

Visit the event page for more information.

Singles Loteria y Lattes

Head to Chappopin Cafe and meet other singles while playing a fun game of loteria and sipping on a horchata latte.

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee.

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 11-13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ren Readers

For this month’s book club, this popular bakery is encouraging people to pick a book, read it and come to their gathering where you’ll get to tell everyone about the book you read.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11

Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 3400 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

High School Musical Club Night

It’s finally time to bust out the choreography to “We’re All In This Together” you memorized back in third grade! Hotel Congress is hosting a High School Musical night featuring all your favorite nostalgic tunes from the movies. Remember to dress in your best East High attire!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.36

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Smash

Ren Coffeehouse is hosting their second annual Summer Smash. Expect to see a pizza pop-up, ice cream, games and raffles, flash tattoos, live music, drink specials and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: Ren Coffeehouse, 4300 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Divas Trivia Night

Test your pop divas knowledge at this fun trivia night.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, June 12

Where: De Novo Market and Tap, 177 N. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Enjoy an evening of off-the-cuff (and sometimes NSFW) comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $15 This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ben’s Bells BYOB Bead String Workshop

Grab your friends and your favorite beverage and head to Ben’s Bells to learn how to make your own clay beads that become a part of their installations across the community. Don’t worry, you’ll get to take home your own bead string too!

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Ben’s Bells Studio, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: $50, this is a 21+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Audiobook Walking Club

Stacks Book Club and Tucson Love Letter are putting on an audiobook walking club, where participants are encouraged to bring their headphones and listen to their favorite books while walking around Reid Park Zoo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Meet by the Reid Park Zoo’s gift shop, 3400 E. Zoo Court.

Cost: You must pay for your own zoo admission, $12 for ages 15-61, $10 for ages 62 and up, and $8.50 for ages 2-14.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queerdos Pride Market

Celebrate pride month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature fun activities like aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 4th Ave, Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

PLAYin’ at the Chul

The Play District and Tohono Chul are teaming up to bring a fun, family event to the gardens. You can expect to see live music, hands-on fun for kids and local vendors.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and treats.

Visit the event page for more information.

Capes and Crowns

Celebrate Father’s Day early with this father and child event. Dress up as your favorite princess, prince or superhero and enjoy a special day. Expect to see a live DJ, food, crafts and special visits from Disney characters.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: Landing Community Center at the Davis Monthan Air Base Force, 2720 S. Craycroft Rd.

Cost: $35 per dad and child, $5 for each additional person.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Adventure Painting Watercolor Workshop

Local artist, Brushes and Boots, is hosting this crafty workshop. Bring in a photo from one of your favorite adventures and she’ll help you capture that memory in watercolor. Art supplies will be provided.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: REI Tucson, 160 W. Wetmore Rd.

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Sunday

Cookin Wit Cork is serving up all the delicious soul food classics at Brick Box Brewery. There will also be dessert vendors and live music.

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When: 12 p.m. until sold out Sunday, June 14 and 28

Where: Brick Box Brewery, 220 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Ravensburger Puzzle Race Mini Tournament — Snakes & Lattes

Bring your competitive spirit and pair up with your friends to compete against other teams, and fight for first place! If you love puzzles, you won't want to miss the fun. Your ticket includes a refreshing soda or iced tea for each team member, a shareable treat, and a captivating 500-piece puzzle to take home.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 14

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Stitch Clothing and Mug Swap

Looking for the perfect excuse to clean out your closet or mug collection? Celestia Collective will be hosting a swap where you can bring any clothing or mugs you’re looking to give away or pick up some new-to-you items. Crafting Resilience will also be there to help with any alterations.

When: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sulk

Dance your heart out to the best of Darkwave, NuGoth, Body Music, and Industrial music.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 19

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Solstice Celebration

In honor of the summer solstice, get creative glazing a beautiful saguaro sunshine tile, sip lemonade, and shop local vendors.

When: 1-4 p.m., Saturday June 20

Where: Studio C, 730 S Stone Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Official Pride Bar Crawl

Get Ready to Crawl, Celebrate, and Shine with The Official Pride Bar Crawl! Enjoy a day of colorful drinks, good vibes, and epic bar-hopping fun, followed by drag shows and an after party.

This year, 20% of this event's proceeds will go to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

When: Various times starting at 4 p.m., Saturday June 20

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Prices not yet announced.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monswoon Party

Celebrate Tucson's beloved rainy season with 20 artists and bakers with monsoon-themed items including jewelry, candles, soap, prints, treats and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors.

Visit their event page for more information.

Movie Night with Cats

Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a cozy movie night.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Science at Sunset: The Science Behind project Hail Mary

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium explores the real science behind the hit movie Project Hail Mary.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $12-18

Visit their event page for more information.

Flow for the Soul with Tom Kench

Join Tom Kench, for an unforgettable night of dancing, collaboration, love, and fun!

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Join Tucson Improv Movement for a night of gameshow style fun. The Game Show Show pits contestants against each other in this improvised show with fabulous prizes!

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Beaded Botanicals & Brews

Create your own adorable beaded succulent planter and sip on your favorite coffee drink

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 21

Where: HeeMee Cafe & Bakery, 800 E. University Blvd

Cost: $40

Visit their event page for more information.

Howl's Moving Castle — Silver Screen Reading Club

Read the book, see the movie, and enjoy the Popcorn. The Loft Cinema joins forces with Bookmans to present Silver Screen Reading Club.

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $11.50

Visit their event page for more information.

Picnic Palz X Face Me Portraits: Portraits & Pals

When: 6:30-10:30 Thursday, June 25

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from all kinds of local vendors and artists under the stars at the MSA Annex, every fourth Friday of the month through September.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

The Downtown Experience Summer Events Series: Fire and Ice

This family friendly event is included in regular museum admission or free with a membership. Enjoy Docent led lantern tours, blacksmithing demonstrations from Xerocraft, and drinks at at the Brandylion.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Museum admission

Visit their event page for more information.

Kitty's Rave @ 919 Toole

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Visit their event page for more information.

Daylight Disko Ball

Start your Saturday partying early with this daytime dance party featuring Italo, Funk, and more. Or, be home early to get your beauty sleep.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Laugh With Pride

Join players from Unscrewed Theater and special guests from Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community for an improvised evening of fun celebrating Pride Month.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Sleaze

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club

Cost: Tickets starting at $10

Visit their event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Swap

Bring your craft and art supplies you no longer use, and grab new materials.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Pride Uncancelled Showcase

Celebrate Pride Month with an unforgettable night of community, spectacular entertainment, and local vendors.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $24

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in June

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout June

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in June

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.