As Tucson continues to grow and welcome new restaurants and eateries around the city, we've also lost quite a few along the way.

Here are 12 restaurants that have closed their doors this year. (Plus, a few anecdotes from the Tucsonans who loved them.)

Bentley's House of Coffee and Tea ☕

Bentley's coffeehouse, located at 1730 E. Speedway, closed up shop at the very end of 2021 after nearly 40 years of business. Jo Schneider and longtime friend Willow Bentley opened the coffee and tea house 38 years ago. Although Bentley's has permanently closed its doors, you can still find the team behind it at their other downtown restaurants: LaCo and TallBoys.

When Bentley's announced they were closing in late December of last year, current and former Tucsonans flocked to their Facebook page to thank them.

One comment from Tucsonan Julie Ragland said: "Bentley's was one of the first cafes I discovered when I moved here at 16 with my family in the '90s. I sure will miss the ashtray mocha shakes, delicious tuna melts, toy dinosaurs who accompanied me to the table until my food came, tip jar contests, local art on the walls, local music in the air, and local people to chat with in a locally-owned cafe. Thank you for all the good times, Bentley's. Thank you Jo and Ben and Eli for making it one of Tucson's most specialist places."

Tino's Pizza 🍕

On Jan. 5, the family behind Tino's Pizza announced on social media that the pizzeria would close its doors for good after 35 years in business. The restaurant located at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road made its last pie on Feb. 2.

“It’s hard to let go,” Morgan Chonis, the family’s spokeswoman told the Star in January. “It’s been amazing, and the community and love and outpouring of support has been unreal. But ultimately it came down to the family’s decision to retire my father’s legacy.”

Tino's Pizza founder Dino Chonis died in April 2020 at the age of 59 due to an aggressive and rare cancer.

Tucsonan Taylor Vegor commented on the Tino's Pizza Facebook announcement: "Such great pizza. I will always have amazing memories of this place! Growing up, we would walk here to have pizza and play the games you had in the back room. Dino was always so kind to our family over the years."

L Station Cafe & Bar 🍹

The L Station Cafe & Bar, located at 500 N. Fourth Ave, closed its doors at the beginning of the year. The cafe and bar served up breakfast items like huevos rancheros and lunch items like cheeseburgers and sandwiches during their one-year stint at the location. They also had a selection of beers and cocktails.

La Yaquesita Tacos has since opened in the former L Station location.

Pizza Luna 🍕

Marc and Tracy Frankel opened up Pizza Luna near Speedway and Wilmot Road around five years ago. The duo brought true Neapolitan-style pizza to Tucson's east side.

Last year, the Frankels helped launch Bubbe's Bagels with Becca Groff and Kyle Leuer. As Bubbe's continued to gain traction in the community, the Frankels opted to close Pizza Luna in April.

Tucsonan Janine Smith commented on Pizza Luna's Facebook page: "Best pizza in town. Thank you for five years of deliciousness."

1702 Pizza and Craft Beer 🍕

Many local pizzerias closed their doors this year including 1702 Pizza and Craft Beer located at 1702 E. Speedway. 1702 owner Eric Lepie made the decision to turn off the pizza oven for good in May when he wasn't able to fully recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to opening the pizzeria 15 years ago, Lepie ran "his namesake restaurant and ice cream shop in the space" for 30 years, according to this #ThisIsTucson article.

On our Facebook post featuring the story announcing 1702's departure, Tucsonan Josh Williams commented: "So incredibly sad. 1702 has been an institute of Tucson!"

Sonoran Brunch Company 🥓

The Sonoran Brunch Company opened up near Kolb Road and 22nd Street in 2019. The restaurant featured colorful murals created by local artists and breakfast food with an Arizona flair.

Sonoran Brunch Company closed in May, but regularly holds pop-up brunch events at Thunder Bacon Burger Co. on Fourth Avenue.

Ten55 Brewing Company (downtown location, another location is coming soon!) 🍺

Ten55 Brewing Company may have closed its doors to their downtown Tucson location at 110 E. Congress St. in May, but that doesn't mean they are closing up shop for good. The local brewing company is opening up again at a new location in Tucson this fall.

Tucsonan Avalon Lindgren commented on Ten55 Brewing Company's Facebook page: "I can't wait to see what the future holds for you! More great beer I'm sure."

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery 🍨

Sullivan's Eatery & Creamery, located at 6444 N. Oracle Road, was a Tucson staple for 45 years. The retro restaurant served up burgers, ice cream sundaes and milkshakes. The restuarant closed this past summer after struggling to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

On the #ThisIsTucson's Facebook post announcing the closure of Sullivan's, Tucsonan Teresa Shorbe commented: "Noooooo! We love Sullivan's. Many happy family memories from my childhood and with my own children. Every year we celebrate the last day of school at Sullivan's."

Fat Noodle (brick-and-mortar location) 🍜

Fat Noodle isn't closing completely! Instead, they closed their brick-and-mortar location at 811 E. Wetmore Road in August to shift their focus toward their food truck.

The team behind Fat Noodle opened up the brick-and-mortar location four years ago.

"We look forward to catering your events and seeing your friendly faces," Fat Noodle posted on Facebook in August.

Primo 🍝

Primo at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa closed on Sept. 30. A new Italian trattoria-style restaurant is expected to take its place in October.

"It was a very difficult discussion and very mixed emotions," the resort’s marketing and sales manager Dan Padilla told the Star, of the decision to change directions at the restaurant.

Wings Over Broadway 🍗

After 15 years of business, Wings Over Broadway closed its doors earlier this month at its location at 8838 E. Broadway, which opened four years ago. Its original location at 5004 E. Broadway near Rosemont Boulevard closed years ago.

The business cited road construction and COVID-19 as reasons for the closure, as these conditions never allowed them to "run the business as we would’ve liked or needed to in the new space," they wrote on Facebook.

Tucsonan Daniel Kester commented on their post: "Thank you so much for running the best wing place in town! As one of your regulars I’m broken hearted but I wish you the very best in your next endeavor."

Donut Wheel (south-side location) 🍩

Donut Wheel located at 4801 S. Campbell Ave. on Tucson's south side is closing for good on Oct. 28, after 34 years of business.

"Sadly our landlord sold the building and land to a national chain and they are tearing the building down November 1st," Donut Wheel wrote on Facebook.

Tucsonan Silvia Cordova commented on their post: "This place was my very first job as a teenager. I'm sad to see it go. They make the best apple fritters."

The Donut Wheel location at 2630 S. Kolb Road has also closed, but will reopen in the Golf Links and Wilmot area next year.

