After founder's death, this decades-old east-side Tucson pizzeria is closing

"On the east side, it was a rite of passage to work here," said his daughter, recounting the number of her friends and classmates who worked at the restaurant over the years. "If you went to high school around here, it was the rite of passage to work here. We have kids working here now whose parents worked here. ”

Morgan Chonis described her father as a mentor, "a quiet dude" who knew and supported all of the mom-and-pop restaurants in the area.

"My dad was never in competition with anybody. He was the type of person who mentored so many people over the years, so hearing all the stories of how many lives were changed, to be able to continue that legacy was really important," she said. "And now it’s at a beautiful place where the family is ready to retire that legacy and let it live as the beautiful thing that it was.”

Not long after the family posted their decision to close on social media in early January, a longtime customer approached Chonis's widow, Shiela, who has been running the business with her son Dimitri since Dino died.

"I have a really serious question to ask you, ma'am: Where am I going to get my pizzas?" he asked her.