Tucson reawakens in the fall. Weekends bustle with events, our streets are clogged with cars (many with out-of-town plates), and the weather turns dreamy.

It’s a good time to open a restaurant, with many balmy months ahead to capitalize on wintertime visitors. More new eats are a guaranteed forecast, so here’s what we’ve got at the start of the fall season in Tucson.

Ciao Down Pizza Studio

This pizza food truck was made popular in the midtown Metal Arts Village, where it recently opened its brick and mortar. Its trademark pie, The Snake Bite, is made with bacon, jalapeños and cream cheese.

Location: 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, check out their website.

Good Pierogi

Good Polish drinking food is advertised at this stylish pop-up from LA. Pierogi are made with fresh, seasonal fillings.

Location: The pop-up was most recently spotted at the now-defunct Spaghetti Club at the MSA Annex. Follow their Instagram to get their latest locations and to pre-order, when available.

For more information, check out their website.

The Hoppy Vine

This new beer and wine bar has a little something for everyone, whether you’re a beer nerd or are looking for cider.

Location: 12125 N. Oracle Road.

Hours: 2-8 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, check out their website.

Houlden’s Rise Above

You might have seen Hannah Houlden’s vegan pastries around town at boutique coffee shops, but she just opened a brick and mortar! The shop will have a unique menu of items you can’t find elsewhere, alongside longtime favorites.

Location: 5031 E. Fifth St.

Hours: 10 a.m. to sold out on Saturday-Sunday.

For more information, check out their Instagram.

Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar

Nick Schaffer found Patricia Espinosa’s Cuban catering at Tucson Meet Yourself and thought we could use this year-round. He brought her on as sous chef at this Cuban restaurant and rum bar (the mojitos are decorated with a sliver of sugar cane), where she makes ropa vieja and other Cuban classics.

Location: 1929 E. Grant Road.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Note: Their pick-up window, La Ventanita, will be open at 8 a.m. for breakfast, coffee and Cuban milkshakes until the full restaurant opens for the day.

For more information, check out their website or our story.

Oh My Chicken

A new Korean-style fried chicken spot has opened at the Park Place Mall! Local restaurants now outnumber chains in the food court.

Location: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, check out their Google Maps site.

Penelope Wood Fired Pizza

Another pizza food truck has secured a brick and mortar. What was once known as Over the Counter Pizza has turned into Penelope Wood Fired Pizza, and it shares a space with Cartel Coffee downtown.

Location: Cartel Roasting Co., 210 E. Broadway.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

For more information, check out their website or our story.

Tacos Y Mariscos Jaliscos

A Jalisco-style restaurant has come to Tucson. Find regional variations on favorites like birria and ceviche here.

Location: 999 N. Swan Road.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For more information, check out their website.

Tita Tita

This Filipino pop-up makes lumpia and barbecue to die for. You can find them at the Rillito Park farmers market and other events around town, plus they offer catering services.

Location: Follow their Instagram or website for location updates.

For more information, check out their website or our story.

Tran’s Fats

Local foodie Jackie Tran finally opened his long-awaited food truck at Hotel McCoy, offering beef pho dumplings, cauliflower bites and wings. His curated menu varies depending on availability, so check out his Instagram or online ordering for most accurate offerings.

Location: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road.

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Check his Instagram for the latest updates.

For more information, check out their website or our story.

Two Hands Corn Dogs

While Two Hands is a chain, they offer Korean corn dogs, deep-fried with dredge made of ramen, rice puffs and chunks of potato. The corn dogs can be made with cheese as well as the classic sausage.

Location: 2786 N. Campbell Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information, check out their website or our story.

The Union Jack Bar

A British Pub comes to Main Gate Square. Find Guinness alongside pub food like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and a full English breakfast with grilled tomatoes and British bacon.

Location: 800 E. University Blvd.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11-2 a.m. Thursday-Friday, 7-2 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, check out their website.

Restaurants coming soon

Batch is expanding its doughnut-whiskey bar into the basement of their location. The cocktail bar will go by the name Snake & Barrel, and it's set to open sometime this month. For more information, visit their website.

Yet another spot opening a basement bar is new-ish eatery Bata. The new spot is dubbed Barbata. For more information, visit their website.

It's getting closer! Tanna’s Botannas is expanding its popular snack business into the arena of Mexican Italian ice, or nieve de garrafa. They also received the recipes from Sullivan’s ice cream shop to carry on their legacy downtown. For more information, visit their Instagram page.

The owners of Gentle Ben’s are expanding at Main Gate Square with Agave House, a Mexican restaurant. For more information, visit their website.

Tabu is bringing a Mexico City-inspired menu and advanced mixology program to the old Gus Taylor building downtown. Check out their photos on Instagram! For more information, visit their website.

A tea and coffee shop from Michigan is making its debut in Tucson. For more information, visit their Instagram page.

Sonora Moonshine Company, 124 E. Broadway

This new restaurant comes from the folks behind Borderlands Brewing, with a menu created by Boca's Chef Maria Mazon. Set to open in 2023, Sonora Moonshine Company will have agave-driven spirits and a speakeasy-style bar in the basement. For more information, read our story.

Our Eat + Drink coverage is supported by:

Great holiday recipes start with great water!

Restaurants, breweries and coffee shops know that clean, pure water is crucial. You can get that at home too with Kinetico Quality Water. Kinetico removes more contaminants than any other system. Get up to $500 off a non-electric, high efficiency, patented Kinetico system (restrictions apply). Visit KineticoTucson.com.

What does "supported by" mean? Click here to learn more.