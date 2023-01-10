Life is filled with celebrations. From weddings to parties to starting a new business, there’s always something exciting to celebrate. Sometimes those celebrations call for additional components — custom invitations, T-shirts and more — to really bring the occasion to life.

Fortunately, Tucson has several print shop options to help you create exactly what you need for all of life’s celebratory moments. Here’s where to find locally-owned print shops in Tucson (listed in alphabetical order).

Arizona Cottons

1321 E. Ajo Way

Arizona Cottons offers screen printing, embroidery and even custom designs if you need additional help conveying your message. This south-side print shop has produced over 1.5 million screen-printed items and embroidered over 800,000 items, according to their website.

For more information about Arizona Cottons, check out their website.

CREAM Design and Print

705 N. Main Ave.

Over the last few years, CREAM has made a significant impact in Tucson with its hyperlocal merch designs (looking at you, Ugly but Honest and Lake Elmira merch).

This design and print shop is “committed to elevating our local community and supporting creatives while offering a stable and empowering workplace for our employees through good business practices,” according to their website.

To get a quote for a design or merch, visit CREAM’s website. You can also find quirky merch in person at The CREAMERY or online.

Factory 1971

1121 S. Fremont Ave.

Factory 1971 offers more than the standard print and design shop — they also offer laser cutting and customizable gifts, awards and signs.

“At Factory 1971 you can count on us to give your project the time and attention it deserves and to be honest about the timeframe it will take to get your job done correctly, on time and on budget,” according to their website.

Some of Factory 1971’s previous clients include The Parish, KXCI and Apple Annie’s Orchard.

For more information about Factory 1971, check out their website.

Sons Print

538 W. Utah St.

This south-side print shop is able to print custom invitations, business cards, flyers, banners and more. They also offer embroidery!

For more information about Sons Print, visit their website or give them a call at 520-889-4970.

Sunset Embroidery and Screen Print

1634 W. Roger Road

Sunset Embroidery and Screen Print have provided Tucson with screen printing, embroidery and graphic design services since 2011. This shop focuses on primarily T-shirts and other promotional products for local (and national) businesses.

Previous Sunset clients include Barrio Brewery and Charro Steak.

For more information about Sunset Embroidery and Screen Print, check out their website.

Tanline Printing

1537 S. Fourth Ave.

This local shop offers “screen printing, letterpress, risograph, direct-to-garment printing, sublimation printing, and embroidery,” according to Tanline Printing’s website.

The folks behind Tanline Printing are also the organizers behind Tiny Town Gallery, where you can find many of the creations printed at Tanline.

“We also provide custom printing services; classes in screen printing, letterpress, and bookmaking; live printing at events; collaboration with artists to publish their works as prints and books; and monthly exhibitions at our gallery, Tiny Town Gallery,” their website states.

For more information about Tanline Printing, visit their website.

The Gaslight Print Shop

7004 E. Broadway

The Gaslight Print Shop is a sister shop of The Gaslight Theatre and Gaslight Costume Shoppe.

This print shop specializes in invitations, stationery and announcements, according to their website. Find various card designs and prices directly listed on their website!

For more information about The Gaslight Print Shop, check out their website.

The Gloo Factory

238 E. 26th St.

The Gloo Factory is a “full-service union print shop, specializing in screen printing, digital printing, publishing and cut vinyl graphics,” according to their website. The Gloo Factory produces stickers, signs, apparel and more.

The shop is community-oriented as they work closely with various local nonprofits and activist groups.

“The Gloo Factory does offer internships for design and printing. We also love to host screen printing workshops with student groups, art classes, and youth organizations,” their website states.

For more information about The Gloo Factory, check out their website.

Yeah Right! Screen Printing and Design

2011 E. 12th St.

Yeah Right! Screen Printing and Design is a locally-owned and -operated print shop specializing in T-shirt printing, conveniently located in midtown Tucson near Broadway and Campbell Avenue.

Plus, they have the cutest crystal saguaro logo!

For more information about Yeah Right! Screen Printing and Design, visit their website.

Do you have a favorite brick-and-mortar print shop in Tucson? Feel free to send me an email with the shop name and I can update the list!