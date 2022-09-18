It can be hard to make friends as an adult.

It's quite literally why Creative Kind started.

"You'd find me by the cubed cheese at every networking event with zero confidence to small talk with strangers," founder Theresa Delaney says on the local shop and craft space's website.

She decided to take things into her own hands, hosting an event to bring Tucsonans together for mingling and crafting.

"That first workshop was pretty magical, and sparked what you see now as Creative Kind," she says.

Delaney knows the struggle. Mingling with coworkers can be fun, and Bumble BFF has led to friendships, but as an adult, it's not always easy to find your people. It's a question we've been asked a lot at #ThisIsTucson — do you have any suggestions on how I can meet new people here?

If you just moved to Tucson and don't know anyone yet, or if you're just looking to expand your social circle, here are some ways to connect with other Tucsonans.

Volunteer for a local community group

From walking dogs at the Pima Animal Care Center to planting seeds at Felicia's Farm, when volunteering at a community organization or nonprofit, you're bound to meet someone who cares about the same cause you do.

There are tons of worthy community organizations and nonprofits in Tucson. Here's just a sliver of volunteering opportunities.

United Way is hosting a massive volunteer event in October called Days of Caring!

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has lots of volunteer opportunities, including serving food and working in the community gardens.

Keep an eye out on Sunnyside Foundation's social media for volunteer opportunities, such as food drives and book sorting.

If you're a cat lover, Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary has volunteer opportunities that include shelter maintenance and special events.

Join your neighborhood association

Get involved in your neighborhood! And get to know the people you see walking their dogs or weed-whacking their yards (thanks, monsoon).

If you live in city limits, here's some helpful information about neighborhood associations in Tucson.

Get outdoors

If you're someone who loves to be outside, here are some outdoorsy ideas that might lead you to your next best friend.

People here love bicycling so it comes as no surprise that there are several biking groups in Tucson. A number of organizations host regular community bike rides, such as:

FUGA — A group that advocates for accessibility and mobility in Tucson's south and west sides. The rides are typically on the second Sunday and last Friday of each month.

Button Brew House — Bimonthly bike rides from Button Brew House to 1912 Brewing Co., and back.

Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. — These monthly rides on the last Saturday of the month start at a local bike shop, head to Pueblo Vida, then to Tucson Hop Shop.

Tucson Women Shredders — A women's mountain biking group that rides at least once a month, ending with a social hour.

Not into biking? That's OK. What about walking and hiking?

Art hikes — National brand Kula Cloth hosts monthly art hikes in Mount Lemmon with the help of local artist Stephanie Daniels. The next one is Sept. 24!

Meet Me at Maynards — Explore the downtown area with these weekly social walks.

Dog parks are another way to chat with people. Bonus: You'll actually be making two friends. The human and the dog! 🐶

Hobby groups

Here's where we get a bit more specific. From skateboarding to crafting to board games, the following list includes social groups for a ton of different hobbies and interests.

It might also be worth it to join Meetup Tucson, a platform that matches your interests to social events around town. Of course, as is the case with all these events and clubs mentioned, keep safety in mind when planning to meet people for the first time!

Book clubs

If you're someone who loves to read, a book club might be a fun way to dive into a new favorite book while simultaneously meeting new people. Here are some local book clubs to look into:

Rez Girls Book Club — This book club meets monthly over Zoom to discuss Native and Indigenous literature.

Pima County Library book clubs — The Pima County Library hosts a long list of book clubs including the #ReadBlack book club that focuses on Black literature, history and culture; the Rainbow Reads Book Club, which is described as a queer reading circle; and the Sonoran Sleuths Mystery Book Club, which is the place to be if you can't get enough of mysteries.

Mostly Books virtual book clubs — Local bookstore Mostly Books hosts six virtual book clubs, ranging in topics from YA books to fantasies.

Social events

Events are a great way to be surrounded by people. When you go to concerts, festivals and markets, you can feel the warmth of the community. Though you can definitely meet people at pretty much any event in town, there are some events that are specifically designed for mingling and meeting new people. Here are a handful:

Networking events and groups

Maybe you're a businessperson looking to make connections. Here are a few groups that might be a fit for you.

Tucson Creative Comadres — This group hosts monthly meetups where Latina creatives and entrepreneurs mingle, give feedback and ask questions.

Startup Tucson — Calling itself a "community-oriented nonprofit," Startup Tucson helps entrepreneurs with its workshops, networking events and more resources.

Women, Wine, Winning Wednesdays — These bimonthly events hosted by Elle Boutique feature local business vendors, appetizers and drinks.

Virtual connections

Social media is a powerful tool for fostering virtual connections. Here are a few of our suggestions that will put you in touch with other Tucsonans virtually, and will also help you learn more about the city!

Reddit — The Tucson subreddit, r/tucson, is very active. It's the place to share bobcat photos or ask for suggestions on the best tattoo artist in town.

Tucson Backyard Gardening — If you love gardening but have questions about how to plant a certain seed in Tucson, the Tucson Backyard Gardening Facebook group is a good one to join.

Tucson Hikes — Have specific questions about certain hikes? Check out this Facebook group.

Tucson Artists — In this Facebook group, you'll see artwork by your fellow community members and get info on upcoming art events.

Free Plant N Garden Stands — This is a nonprofit that started with a Facebook group. The focus: free plant stands that community members have set up all around the state, allowing neighbors to take or trade a plant for free. In addition to checking out the plant stands around Tucson, the group has also started to host in-person events where stand owners can meet one another.