Although Tucson-area schools (and all schools statewide) are closed until at least March 27, many school districts are making sure kids in the community still have access to free breakfast and lunch.
Much of the meal distribution will begin next Monday, March 23, as many districts are on spring break this week.
For many of the sites, children do not need to be enrolled in the school or district where meals are being provided and they don't have to be part of the free or reduced lunch program. The districts that are opening food service to all children are noted in the details below.
We'll keep this list updated as more information becomes available or changes.
We know that in some other cities, franchised and local restaurants are also offering free meals for kids, if you hear of any send us an email and we'll add those to this list.
Flowing Wells Unified School District
What: Flowing Wells Unified School District students ages 18 and under can get grab-and-go lunch at all district schools. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Tuesday, March 17. Lunch can be picked up at noon. Starting Wednesday, lunch and breakfast can be picked up at select schools to be announced later Tuesday, March 17.
Where:
• Centennial Elementary School, 2200 W. Wetmore Road
• Homer Davis Elementary, 4250 N. Romero Road
• J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
• Richardson Elementary, 6901 N. Camino de la Tierra
• Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
• Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
• Sentinel Peak High School, 4125 N. Aerie Drive
Go here for more information.
Catalina Foothills School District
Students in the Catalina Foothills School District who are eligible for the free and reduced lunch program can pick up grab-and-go meals at schools in the Flowing Wells School District. Students must be 18 and younger. See the list of locations above.
Marana Unified School District
What: Marana Cares Mobile will be serving up meals in two locations each day through the rest of the week. All children can pick up a free meal.
When: Through March 20
Where:
• 11 a.m. to noon, southeast corner of North Sandario Road and West Anthony Drive
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 16560 W. El Tiro Road
Go here for more information.
Altar Valley School District
What: Breakfast and lunch will be served for kids ages 18 and under.
When: Through March 27. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Robles Elementary School, 9875 S. Sasabe Road
Sunnyside Unified School District
What: The Sunnyside district is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1-18. There are no income requirements and no registration required. Meals must be picked up and eaten at home. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip.
When: Starts Monday March 23. Pick up is from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Where:
• Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
• Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
• Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
• Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
• Mission Manor Elementary School, 600 W. Santa Rosa Street
Amphitheater Public Schools
What: All children ages 0 to 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids must be present when meals are being picked up. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
When: Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 (or until the end of school closures). Pick up is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where:
• Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road
• Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road
• Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
• Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
• Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive
• F.O. Holaway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.
• Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 N. Los Altos
• La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive
• Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street
• E.C. Nash Elementary School, 515 W. Kelso Street
• Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
• Lulu Walker Elementary School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
Go here for more info.
Tucson Unified School District
Starting on Monday, March 23, TUSD plans to offer grab-and-go meals at 32 locations. All children ages 0 to 18 will be able to pick up a hot lunch meal and a breakfast for the following day Monday through Friday. The meals will be distributed via drive through service and all children must be present at pick up. The district says it will release more details today, March 17 and the plan will be voted on at the next governing board meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
Tanque Verde School District
No information was immediately available. This list will be updated when info is available.
Vail School District
No information was immediately available. This list will be updated when info is available.
Continental Elementary School District
No information was immediately available. This list will be updated when info is available.
Sahuarita Unified School District
No information was immediately available. This list will be updated when info is available.