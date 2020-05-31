Gov. Ducey issues week-long curfew for Arizona following protests in Tucson, Phoenix area

“We have not had any discussions with him about a curfew; we have not had any discussions with him about protests,” DeGraw said. “We have not had any discussions with him about pretty much anything in many months.”

Ptak said that’s not true.

“We talked with mayors, including of our largest cities,” he said. “This is action that was supported throughout those conversations, including whether it would happen statewide or at the local level.”

Anyway, Ptak said, the governor had “absolutely heard” that if he had not done this on a statewide basis “it likely would have been done on a city-by-city basis.”

That, however, raises the question of why a problem that exists in a few urban areas should lead to a statewide curfew .

“From what we’ve heard, there is a need for this statewide,” Ptak said. And, if nothing else, he said that having a curfew would ensure “we’re using law enforcement resources the most effectively.

“And that includes consolidated resources around the state where they can be most useful,” Ptak said.