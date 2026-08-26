From music festivals to summer markets and improv comedy shows, there's so much to do in Tucson this week! Here's our list of over 30 fun events you won't want to miss, August 28-30.

New This Week:

Soundquest Festival

When: Various times August 28-30

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club

Cost: Various prices, full festival pass starting at $118

Visit the event page for more information.

Momentos

The Tucson Museum of Art is holding a summer series called Momentos. You can expect to see gallery activities, conversations and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

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Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 PM, AVA Amphitheater

Loveapalooza

When: 7 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $9.30

Visit the event page for more information.

Downtown Experience Summer Event Series: Fire and Ice

Head to the Presidio Museum for this fun family event that will feature blacksmithing demonstrations tortilla making.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $9 adults and $6 children ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

The Soapbox with Elliott Kelly

Everyone has a story to tell. Four short and personal stories from special guests inspire Tucson's premier improv comedy from The Soapbox.

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

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Fire Show at Sky Bar

Join Cirque Collective Fire Troupe on the patio of Sky Bar for their fire flow spectacle!

When: 8:15 p.m. Friday, August 28

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. 4th Ave

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga at the Museum

Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries. Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure.

When: 4:14 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 for museum members and $10 for the general public.

Visit the event page for more information.

So! Silly! Market

Girthy Gochu and Tucson Love Letter are hosting the So! Silly! market — a celebration of art that’s absurd, unserious, whimsy and maybe a teensy bit explicit. Expect stickers, jewelry, baked goods, keychains, prints, apparel and more from 17 different vendors.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

I Love the '80s at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Enjoy a night of nostalgic music from the '80s, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, and Bow Wow Wow with Annabella Lwin.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $24

Visit the event page for more information.

DJ Flow, Znora + Spiders Can Fly

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $14.95

Visit the event page for more information.

Pyromania Def Leppard Tribute

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, August 29

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $29.40

Visit the event page for more information.

Calinda Mercado

This community market at Cal’s Bakeshop will feature all kinds of local vendors, flash tattoos, piercings and delicious treats!

When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, August 30

Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

One Rehearsal Shorts- Overboard, Under-Rehearsed

Join Live Theatre Workshop for “Overboard, Under-Rehearsed”, two evenings of maritime melodies, seafaring serenades and aquatic fun.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, August 30

Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $12

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through Sept. 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3 to 12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild

Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday

Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway

Cost: Donation of $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson

Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout Aug.

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in Aug.

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.