From music festivals to summer markets and improv comedy shows, there's so much to do in Tucson this week! Here's our list of over 30 fun events you won't want to miss, August 28-30.
New This Week:
Soundquest Festival
When: Various times August 28-30
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club
Cost: Various prices, full festival pass starting at $118
Visit the event page for more information.
Momentos
The Tucson Museum of Art is holding a summer series called Momentos. You can expect to see gallery activities, conversations and a cash bar.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
Shop from over 80 local makers when the Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex every last Friday of the month through September!
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
War and Tower of Power
Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 PM, AVA Amphitheater
Loveapalooza
When: 7 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $9.30
Visit the event page for more information.
Downtown Experience Summer Event Series: Fire and Ice
Head to the Presidio Museum for this fun family event that will feature blacksmithing demonstrations tortilla making.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: Presidio Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $9 adults and $6 children ages 6-13
Visit the event page for more information.
The Soapbox with Elliott Kelly
Everyone has a story to tell. Four short and personal stories from special guests inspire Tucson's premier improv comedy from The Soapbox.
When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.
Cost: $9
Visit their event page for more information.
Arizona's Premium Window & Door Company
American Vision Windows is a 2nd generation family-owned company, proudly trusted by over 10,000 Arizona homeowners. Schedule your free in-home estimate today!
Fire Show at Sky Bar
Join Cirque Collective Fire Troupe on the patio of Sky Bar for their fire flow spectacle!
When: 8:15 p.m. Friday, August 28
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. 4th Ave
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks.
Visit the event page for more information.
Yoga at the Museum
Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries. Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure.
When: 4:14 to 5:15 p.m. Saturday, August 29
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $5 for museum members and $10 for the general public.
Visit the event page for more information.
So! Silly! Market
Girthy Gochu and Tucson Love Letter are hosting the So! Silly! market — a celebration of art that’s absurd, unserious, whimsy and maybe a teensy bit explicit. Expect stickers, jewelry, baked goods, keychains, prints, apparel and more from 17 different vendors.
When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, August 29
Where: 4th Ave. Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.
Visit the event page for more information.
I Love the '80s at the Fox Tucson Theatre
Enjoy a night of nostalgic music from the '80s, featuring A Flock of Seagulls, and Bow Wow Wow with Annabella Lwin.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, August 29
Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: Tickets starting at $24
Visit the event page for more information.
DJ Flow, Znora + Spiders Can Fly
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, August 29
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $14.95
Visit the event page for more information.
Pyromania Def Leppard Tribute
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, August 29
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $29.40
Visit the event page for more information.
Calinda Mercado
This community market at Cal’s Bakeshop will feature all kinds of local vendors, flash tattoos, piercings and delicious treats!
When: 5-9 p.m. Sunday, August 30
Where: Cal’s Bakeshop, 2707 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
One Rehearsal Shorts- Overboard, Under-Rehearsed
Join Live Theatre Workshop for “Overboard, Under-Rehearsed”, two evenings of maritime melodies, seafaring serenades and aquatic fun.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, August 30
Where: Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
Cost: $12
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer-long events:
$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.
When: Fridays through Sept. 26
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5
Visit their event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3 to 12.
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Sabino Canyon Night Crawler
The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through October 25!
When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays
Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road
Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children
Visit their event page for more information.
Recurring Events:
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
Open Studio at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild
Artists of all levels are invited to bring their supplies and enjoy a relaxed, creative morning in the gallery.
When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Friday
Where: SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway
Cost: Donation of $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Catalina Nights
Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!
When: First and third Fridays of the month
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.
Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)
Visit their event page for more information.
Third Friday Game Nights with Queer Hearth Tucson
Feel free to bring your favorite games, or choose from the collection provided, connect with the community and meet new friends.
When: 6 to 9 p.m. third Fridays of the month
Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Free
Visit their event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, and craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout Aug.
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
When: Various dates in Aug.
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.