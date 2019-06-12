This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Visit Tucson, helping you turn your summer from average to awesome with local summer deals. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
Planning the ultimate staycation means more than finding an awesome pool to swim in.
It means exploring Tucson as if you were a tourist, from staying in a beautiful resort to checking out the local arts and entertainment scene.
Stay
Many of Tucson's resorts and hotels draw locals in with sweet summer deals. Whether you're planning a family staycay or an adults only escape, there's a deal for you.
For the family
El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road, has a deal designed for the family. You get a treasure map that guides you through the resort's features. Complete the map and get a prize. Plus there are poolside games, dive-in movies, s'mores and cookie-making with the chef. Summer of Gold rates start at $119. Go here for more info.
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive, has a "Live Like a Local" Package, which comes with two complimentary cocktails per day, 20 percent off outlets (does not include Sunday Brunch), waived resort fee for Arizona and California residents, late complimentary checkout and a complimentary morning guided hike. Go here for more info.
For grown-ups
Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, has summer room rates starting at $89. Get a room, go to a concert at AVA and play some slots. There are also restaurants on the property, so you won't have to leave at all. Go here to reserve a room.
Hotel Congress, 311 Congress Street, is perfect for the party staycation. The 100-year-old hotel is in the heart of downtown and has a nightclub, a plaza with live music and DJs, as well as a restaurant and bar. Book any room between July 1-8 for stay dates from July 1-Aug. 26 for just $80. Go here to make reservations.
Play
Attraction discounts
You'll really feel like you're on vacation when you start exploring some of the places that make Tucson so unique. That's where the Tucson Attractions Passport comes in. A three day passport costs only $9 and will get you huge discounts and 2-for-1 admissions at local attractions. There's also a seven day option for $18 and an annual passport for $22. Go here to get yours.
Relax
Get two 50-minute spa treatments for $200 on Tuesdays at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, through Sept. 30. Choose from a variety of massages and facials. You don't have to be a guest here to take advantage of this special, but the resort is celebrating its 90th anniversary with $90 room rates all summer. Go here for details.
