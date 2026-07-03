“I’m not in Tucson anymore,” I thought to myself as I drove past the metal sculpture of a rugged cowboy riding his trusty steed in Downtown Marana.

It was like I was picked up by a tornado and dropped into a technicolor world filled with hidden gems and cowboy boots.

It sounds silly, but I can’t help but drive through the town full of wonder and amusement, mentally taking pictures of every restaurant that interests me and jotting it down later for the Dine and Discover challenge, where you visit four local spots of your choosing in order to win unique Marana merch.

Italian beef sandwiches, Indian food and Sonoran dogs have all piqued my interest, but for my next two places, I decided to pick some of my favorite things: pizza and an iced latte. (not paired together, I’m not crazy lol)

Getting my caffeine fix at Al Gusto Coffee Company

As I parked my car in the Dollar General parking lot in Downtown Marana, I felt like I should’ve worn my Levi's blue jeans and cowboy boots, inspired by the cowboy-themed sculpture I passed on my way over.

There beneath the shade of a tree was the Al Gusto Coffee Company truck, at 11825 W. Grier Rd., catching your eye immediately due to the pastel desert sunset that covers the front of it.

When you make your way to the ordering window, you’ll be greeted by the friendly face of Aldo Boccaccio, the owner of Al Gusto. You’ll feel all the good vibes in the air before you’re even handed your latte.

I knew this particular coffee truck was a must-visit spot for me. When I was doing my Marana research, thanks to the very helpful Discover Marana website, I saw that Al Gusto was one of the Taste of Marana STANDOUT award winners in 2025.

As a coffee connoisseur, that was enough for me to jump in my car and make the 30-minute drive out there.

The menu was a dream: horchata, caramel churro, banana cream and pistachio were just a FEW of the enticing latte flavors at Al Gusto.

Now I’m obsessed with banana lattes, but something about their Cowboy Mocha, a dark chocolate and salted caramel flavored latte, was calling my name.

Boccaccio skillfully pulled espresso shots and crafted my latte as I scoured all the various stickers that filled the inside walls of the truck, spotting a Javelina and corgi wearing sunglasses that were stuck on the roof.

The latte I was handed was beautiful, complete with a fluffy cold foam and silky drips of chocolate and caramel that ran down the sides. It was a picture-perfect drink.

It tasted just as luscious as it looked. The subtle caramel and chocolate mixed great with the bold espresso, adding just the right amount of sweetness to the drink. It was the exact pick-me-up I needed for a Thursday morning.

I will definitely be back, I desperately need to work my way through the entire menu.

Make sure to check their Instagram page to see their weekly schedule!

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Calling all pizza lovers: Ciao Down has touched down in Marana

Sound the sirens: there’s a snakebite in Marana.

No need to rush to the emergency room though, this snakebite is delicious.

Ciao Down, the beloved pizza studio that has locations in midtown Tucson and Oro Valley, has just opened their newest concept, Ciao Down Kitchen, at 6781 N. Thornydale Rd.

Most importantly, their The Legendary Snake Bite, which features a chipotle raspberry jam base and then topped with mozzarella, provolone, dollops of cream cheese, slices of jalapeños and pieces of hickory bacon, is on the menu.

I stopped by this week for dinner, bringing along my cousin Sierra with me for an extra opinion.

The inside is filled with big, comfy booths, a bar that features all kinds of wine and beer options and a gelato case filled with various creamy, icy flavors. They also have a nice patio that’s lit up with sparkling string lights.

While I love the Snake Bite and its spicy yet sweet flavors, we decided to try another one of their unique pizzas: The Big Dill.

The Big Dill is a pizza that comes with a garlic cream sauce and is topped with mozzarella, slices of dill pickle and sprinkles of parmesan and fresh dill. It’s the ultimate pickle lover’s dream!

The only time I’ve had a pickle pizza was at the county fair so it was safe to say I was a little worried. When I took my first bite, all those apprehensions washed away.

The pickle slices on top of the cheese pizza added a slightly salty and tangy flavor to the pizza that brightened up the whole thing. It was a subtle, fresh pickle flavor as opposed to an artificial, overly sour tasting mess.

Both Sierra and I were blown away, throwing back slice after slice. Now I love Sierra, but she can be a bit of picky eater, so the fact that she loved this pizza is a very positive sign.

We also decided to order a basic but classic, pepperoni pizza.

I could’ve easily housed two whole pepperoni pizzas, that’s how much I enjoyed it.

For me, the tomato sauce was what made this pizza stellar. It was savory yet had those hints of sweetness throughout it that added an extra umph to the sauce. The pizza sauce mixed with the gooey cheese and perfectly cupped pepperonis was a match made in heaven.

The crust was also a highlight for me. It wasn’t hard or so flimsy that it makes it hard to pick up a slice. It was sturdy, but fluffy and light, a.k.a. the ideal crust for me!

Since I’m such a kind and thoughtful person, I let Sierra take home our leftovers. But there’s a huge part of me that wishes I was eating a slice of pepperoni pizza for lunch today.