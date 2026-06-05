Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2026.

Summer doesn't arrive until June 21, but temperatures say otherwise.

Here's where you can hit the water this summer in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas, including public pools, splash pads and resorts and hotels.

City of Tucson public pools

While a select few pools operate year-round and with extended schedules, most opened on May 31 and stay open through August 1. See the full schedule here. Note: all city pools will be closed June 19 and July 4.

Admission to city pools is free!

Pima County public pools

Pima County pools are now open for the summer. See Pima County's website for hours. To provide additional heat-relief opportunities for residents throughout the summer, Pima County Parks & Recreation has suspended daily admission fees for recreational swimming at all County aquatic facilities!

This does not affect fees for other aquatics programs, including swimming lessons, private pool rentals, and the Swim Team Program.

The YMCA of Southern Arizona will also continue to collect admission fees during morning pool operations at the Thad Terry Aquatic Center.

Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center

This new aquatic center, located at 13455 N. Marana Main St., includes a 12-lane competitive swimming pool, splash pads and slides. They opened on May 23 and stays open through August 2.

Click here for their pool schedule. Information on membership and day pass prices, visit their website.

Oro Valley public pools

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Oro Valley's two public pools are open year-round. Find them at the Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, and the Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.

Admission is $7 per person or $15 for a family.

See pool hours and more information on Oro Valley's website.

Splash pads

City of Tucson splash pads, open 8 a.m. to sunset until Oct. 31:

Pima County splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31:

Marana splash pads, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily:

Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Drive

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park splash pad, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Oro Valley splash pad, see the schedule online:

Resorts and hotels

You can check in at a hotel and enjoy their pool for your stay, but if you're not interested in renting a room, some hotels offer day passes for their pools through resortpass.com.