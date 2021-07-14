Do you need some local tunes in your life?
Turn off the world for a minute and visit some amazing venues with bars, bites and live music performed by local musicians this month.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
If you have a music event to add to the list, send a note here.
Connie Brannock at Caffe Torino
Stop by Caffe Torino for live music on the patio performed by Connie Brannock.
When: Thursday, July 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road, Suite 121
Cost: Free to attend
Lookout Tucson Concert Series
The Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are teaming up to offer live jazz music. This month enjoy a performance by Sheryl Ann Starlight.
Where: Lookout Bar and Grille, 245 E. Ina Road
When: Thursday, July 15, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, plus food and beverage costs. Open to ages 21 and up.
Visit the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance Facebook event page for more information.
Baja Caravan at MotoSonora
Stop by MotoSonora Brewery for tasty treats, frosty brews and live music in the wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Friday, July 16, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Zona Libre Dance Party
Get ready to dance! Zona Libre is performing live at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ.
Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.
When: Friday, July 16, 9:30 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Visit the Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Facebook page for more information.
Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar
Bring your friends and chill out to some late night rock, blues and jazz with Black Cat Bones at Chicago Bar.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway
When: Friday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Black Cat Bones Facebook event page for more information.
Community Block Party Pop-up
Visit a free block party pop-up hosted by Boss Women Unite. Enjoy music, performances and delicious food, while supporting local vendors.
Where: Boss Women Unite, 1130 E. Pennsylvania St.
When: Saturday, July 17, 5-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Saturdays, July 17, 24 and 31, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Patrick Rayl and The .357 Band
Take a date for a memorable night and listen to a local three-piece band performance, while you enjoy trendy new drinks and bites.
Where: DoubleTree By Hilton, 280 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, July 17, 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit the St. Philips Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturdays, July 17, 24 and 31, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Luau at AZ Hops and Vines
Get some island fever at AZ Hops and Vines with live music, hula dancers, Hawaiian food, wine slushies and sangria! Remember to wear your best hula gear to win a prize at this fun event.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
When: Saturday, July 17, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Outdoor Jazz At the Cup Cafe
The Tucson Jazz Festival and Hotel Congress have teamed up to bring jazz music to the plaza every Friday night. At this gig, listen to a performance by Colin Mcllrath Trio!
When: Sunday, July 18, 7-10 p.m.
Where: St. Philips, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Alexis Woolf Band at Monterey Court
Kick back and listen to some new country from upcoming artist Alexis Woolf at Monterey Court.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Sunday, July 18, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Visit the Monterey Court Facebook event page for more information.
The Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court
Listen to live music and get ready to dance at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
When: Wednesday, July 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information.
Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks from local restaurants around the plaza
Jus Goodie at The Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food flavors.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Listen to a live performance at MotoSonora's wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
When: Saturday, July 24, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Caiden Brewer and Flatland Cavalry at The Rock
Take a few friends and visit the Rock for a live concert by Caiden Brewer and Flatland Cavalry.
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
When: Thursday, July 29, 7 p.m.
Cost: $19 per person
Visit the both event pages for more information.
Tamborcito at Hotel Congress
Visit some downtown night life and relax at the outdoor plaza and listen to some country and rock at Hotel Congress.
When: Friday, July 30, 10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Hotel Congress Facebook event page for more information.