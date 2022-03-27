Pima County Fair

The OMG ride spins and twists in the night in the carnival on the opening day of the Pima County Fair, Thursday, April 18, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

It's springtime in Tucson and that means warm weather, wildflowers (hopefully) bringing color to our parks and the return of some of our favorite events.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming spring festivals, fairs and markets happening in the Tucson area.

Of course, things can change quickly these days, so check for the latest information before heading out.

This list was last updated Saturday, March 26.

Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus food vendors and local musicians. 

When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, April 1-3

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information. 

Tucson Folk Festival

The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances, including Watkins Family Hour, Tish Hinojosa, Vance Gilbert and Ryanhood, across five stages. One stage will also be live-streamed online for free.

When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the website for more information. 

Arizona Renaissance Festival

Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon 

Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Happy Hour Market

Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the website for more information.

Tucson Astronomy Festival

The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting an astronomy-filled festival with telescopes, raffles and prizes, and more activities.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Block Party Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 11th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. VIP access will get you in an hour early, plus other perks!

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $40-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

Made in Tucson Market

Celebrate more than 200 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles. 

When: 10 a.m. until dusk Sunday, April 10

Where: East Seventh Street, west of North Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson 2022 School & Camp Fair

Get info on dozens of local schools and summer camps at our upcoming fair. Plus, get free safety items, enter to win tickets to the Crayola experience and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, register for tickets here

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items. 

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, April 10 and May 8

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. You can typically find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Saturday of the month 

Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 30th Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world.

When: April 20-30

Where: Various locations, schedule to be released soon

Cost: $10+

Visit the website for more information.

Pima County Fair

Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Concerts this year include Scotty McCreery, T.I., Village People, Tai Verdes, Baby Bash, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and more.

When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: General admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $5. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions

Visit the event website for more information.

Pets of Pima Parade

The first annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets. After the parade, the 4 Legs on 4th festival will take place, featuring a kids area, live music, a car show and a pet adoption event. 

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Historic Fourth Avenue

Cost: Free to attend, click here to register to be in the parade

Visit the event page for more information.

Baja Beer Festival

Head to the sixth annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Eckbo Plaza at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $15-$65

Visit the event page for more information. 

Tucson Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Sahuarita 

Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 90 vendors including food trucks and artists. There will also be a rollerskating rink, carnival activities, a beer garden and live music.

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23

Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Poetry Festival

Celebrate National Poetry Month at this spring festival. Events include poetry workshops and readings surrounding the theme "poetry and pause."

When: April 23-24

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, plus locations to be announced

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Festival

This free festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes live music, dancing, activities and food. 

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features more than 20 events including performances, workshops, lectures, tastings and more.

When: April 28-May 1

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices, some events are free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring. Activities include: Student workshops, a Mother's Day mass, a student-singing contest and concerts!

When: April 29-May 8

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information. 

Healthy Kids Fair

Check out music, food, games, resources and kid-friendly activities, plus free admission to the Tucson Children's Museum. This fair is presented by SAYF Pima County!

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblos del Maíz

This festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of Maíz. Events include a free block party with live music and food vendors; a photography exhibit; a dinner experience; and more.

When: May 5-8

Where: Various locations 

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

