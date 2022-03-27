It's springtime in Tucson and that means warm weather, wildflowers (hopefully) bringing color to our parks and the return of some of our favorite events.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming spring festivals, fairs and markets happening in the Tucson area.
Of course, things can change quickly these days, so check for the latest information before heading out.
This list was last updated Saturday, March 26.
Historic Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair
See hundreds of artists from around the world, plus food vendors and local musicians.
When: 10 a.m. to dusk Friday-Sunday, April 1-3
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Tucson Folk Festival
The annual Tucson Folk Festival features more than 125 live performances, including Watkins Family Hour, Tish Hinojosa, Vance Gilbert and Ryanhood, across five stages. One stage will also be live-streamed online for free.
When: Friday-Sunday, April 1-3
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Go back in time at the Renaissance Festival with an arts and crafts fair, jousting tournaments, entertainment, food and more.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, now through April 3
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: General admission is $19 for kids, $29 for adults
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Check out this market filled with local makers from painters and photographers to jewelry makers and woodcrafters. Plus, enjoy live music!
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Foothills Happy Hour Market
Visit this market at the Foothills Mall for items made by a variety of artisans, from collectibles to jewelry to original art pieces. Plus live music!
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Tucson Astronomy Festival
The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association is hosting an astronomy-filled festival with telescopes, raffles and prizes, and more activities.
When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
Block Party Beer Festival
Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 11th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks and live music. VIP access will get you in an hour early, plus other perks!
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $40-$50
Made in Tucson Market
Celebrate more than 200 Tucson artists at this market featuring items from jewelry and vases to skincare products and candles.
When: 10 a.m. until dusk Sunday, April 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
#ThisIsTucson 2022 School & Camp Fair
Get info on dozens of local schools and summer camps at our upcoming fair. Plus, get free safety items, enter to win tickets to the Crayola experience and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, register for tickets here
Mercado Flea
This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, April 10 and May 8
Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market.
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10
Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
The Heritage Market
This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. You can typically find food trucks and businesses, music, raffles and a vaccination clinic.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every third Saturday of the month
Where: Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.
Cost: Free to attend
Arizona International Film Festival
The 30th Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world.
When: April 20-30
Where: Various locations, schedule to be released soon
Cost: $10+
Pima County Fair
Enjoy funky fair food, hop on the rides, play some carnival games and more. Concerts this year include Scotty McCreery, T.I., Village People, Tai Verdes, Baby Bash, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and more.
When: April 21-May 1. Gate opens 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
Cost: General admission is $10 or $5 for kids ages 6-10. Parking is $5. Visit the website for info on wristbands, bundles and other promotions
Visit the event website for more information.
Pets of Pima Parade
The first annual Pets of Pima Parade is taking over Fourth Avenue to celebrate Tucson pets. After the parade, the 4 Legs on 4th festival will take place, featuring a kids area, live music, a car show and a pet adoption event.
When: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Historic Fourth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, click here to register to be in the parade
Baja Beer Festival
Head to the sixth annual Baja Beer Festival to sample beers from Arizona breweries, plus food from area chefs.
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Eckbo Plaza at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: $15-$65
Tucson Earth Day Festival
Celebrate Earth Day by learning about recycling, composting, gardening and nature. See exhibits from wildlife groups and enjoy kid-friendly activities.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Cost: Free to attend
Fiesta Sahuarita
Celebrate the culture and history of Sahuarita with more than 90 vendors including food trucks and artists. There will also be a rollerskating rink, carnival activities, a beer garden and live music.
When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23
Where: Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita
Cost: Free to attend
Tucson Poetry Festival
Celebrate National Poetry Month at this spring festival. Events include poetry workshops and readings surrounding the theme "poetry and pause."
When: April 23-24
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, plus locations to be announced
Cost: Free to attend
Children's Festival
This free festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes live music, dancing, activities and food.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24
Cost: Free to attend
Agave Heritage Festival
Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features more than 20 events including performances, workshops, lectures, tastings and more.
When: April 28-May 1
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices, some events are free to attend
Tucson International Mariachi Conference
The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating its 40th anniversary this spring. Activities include: Student workshops, a Mother's Day mass, a student-singing contest and concerts!
When: April 29-May 8
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices
Healthy Kids Fair
Check out music, food, games, resources and kid-friendly activities, plus free admission to the Tucson Children's Museum. This fair is presented by SAYF Pima County!
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30
Cost: Free to attend
Pueblos del Maíz
This festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of Maíz. Events include a free block party with live music and food vendors; a photography exhibit; a dinner experience; and more.
When: May 5-8
Where: Various locations
Cost: Various prices