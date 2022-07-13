Need help planning your weekend? We've got you covered.

Here are some ideas: A sorbet and cider flight, the chance to support local artists at maker markets, four different bingo nights, free movies, a kitten adoption event ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Birds N' Bingo

Put your bird knowledge to the test at this bingo event with Bawker Bawker Cider House and Tucson Audubon Society. Compete to win "birdy" prizes and enjoy a glass of cider while you're at it.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. Registration available online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Comedy Show

This monthly show, hosted by Jesus Otamendi, features Chicano comedians from Arizona including Savannah Hernandez, Raul Garcia, Peter Jordan and Drake Belt. Snacks, drinks and tamales will be available!

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $8 online, $10 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Taste The Block: Savory & Sweet Wine Dinner

Head downtown for a five-course dinner with an emphasis on all things chocolate. There will be wine pairings with each plate. The menu includes chocolate charcuterie, crispy pork belly mole, orange and cocoa-dusted sea bass, coffee and cocoa-seared duck breast, and chocolate babka.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery, 266 E. Congress St.

Cost: $80, tickets are limited so reserve your spot in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Children’s Museum offering free admission, all-ages vaccination clinic

In an effort to help families get their young children (six months or older) protected from COVID-19, Children’s Museum Tucson (200 S. 6th Ave.) will host a free vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Children’s Museum Oro Valley (11015 N. Oracle Road) will follow suit a week later: Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum admission will be free at each location on the day of the corresponding clinic, thanks to support from Arizona Complete Health. For more information, visit ChildrensMuseumTucson.org.

Summer Tasting Series

This Summer Tasting Series, presented by the Agave Heritage Festival at The Century Room, features Mezcal Sundays and Wine Thursdays every other Sunday and Thursday through Aug. 25. This Thursday focuses on Flying Leap Wine. These events are for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo Night

Play three rounds of bingo and try to win some prizes, all while enjoying a drink at Caps & Corks.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road

Cost: Free to play, drinks available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Hub Sorbet and Cider Flight Night at Bawker Bawker Cider

Join Bawker Bawker Cider at this gluten-free and vegan event. The local cider house is teaming up with Hub Ice Cream Parlor to pair up ciders and sorbets. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $25, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio most Fridays. This week's movie is "Holes."

When: 10 p.m. Friday, July 15

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Every Friday and Saturday night through Sept. 3, you can visit Tohono Chul for its first-ever summer series with music, spirits and bites. On Saturday nights, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play!

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 3

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about greywater and conservation, plus enjoy bilingual story time and a scavenger hunt, and build your own tippy tap. Bring any sturdy gallon jugs you may have at home for your tippy tap!

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Check out about 25 local vendors at this upcoming market, including handmade art, jewelry, treats and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, which includes demonstrations around corn, squash and other crops.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn

Catch a showing of "The Goonies" under the stars at this event hosted by Oro Valley Parks and Recreation.

When: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Lawn near the driving range at Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest 2022

Check out free family-friendly films, along with games, interactive activities and giveaways, throughout July. This weekend, check out "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold."

When: Every Saturday and Sunday in July. Activities begin at 9:15 a.m. Films begin at 10 a.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Celebrate Tap & Bottle North's 5th anniversary

Tap & Bottle's north location on Oracle Road is celebrating its 5th anniversary on Saturday, July 16 with live music, a food truck and, of course, plenty of drinks on tap.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Tap & Bottle (North), 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and beer

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities, including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music. These events are on Saturdays through Aug. 13.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 13

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Every Saturday through Aug. 27, you can enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: Open until 9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 27

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $24.95 for adults, $13.95 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

The Bans Off Bash

Tucson Hop Shop is organizing this event to support Planned Parenthood Arizona. There will be speakers from the organization, local artists, live screen printing, tattoo flash tales, food trucks and DJ music.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitmas at Pima Animal Care Center

Christmas is arriving early at Pima Animal Care Center with the upcoming kitten adoption event "Kitmas in July." The event will feature Christmas-themed decorations and small gifts, including canned food, treats and toys, available with adoptions. All kittens will be spayed and neutered and adoption fees will be waived. It's recommended to bring your own animal carrier. PACC has more than 800 cats under its care, according to a press release, and several dozen will be available at this event. The shelter is at high capacity.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

The Wine Down with The Mamas

Two Tucson moms, Adiba Nelson and Moniqua Lane, will be at The Citizen Hotel to discuss all things womanhood, parenting and work-life balance. Nelson will also read excerpts from her memoir "Ain't That A Mother: Postpartum, Palsy, and Everything In Between" and will sign books.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but limited tickets are available so register in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Lady Bits: Women's Standup Showcase

The Screening Room is hosting a women's standup comedy showcase. Read about the performers here!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include a public art and murals tour, and a tour of Barrio Viejo.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, July 16 for public art and murals; 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 for Barrio Viejo.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. for public art and murals; El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave. for Barrio Viejo.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party featuring music videos from the '80s and themed drinks. Dress in a "Sixteen Candles" theme or in your best '80s attire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, July 16

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. This class is for people ages 14 and up.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Play bingo as Roxi Starr shouts out the winning numbers. There will be prizes! Space is limited.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Beer + Bikes

This bike ride goes along The Loop to 1912 Brewing Co. for a beer or two, followed by a bike ride back to Button Brew House for food truck bites.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews and food

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Wild Wild West Market

El Be Goods is putting on a local market at The Royal Room, currently set to feature at least a dozen vendors and artists.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Succulents and Sangria

Take a road trip to Sonoita to sip on sangria while planting a succulent. There will be live music!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 in hour increments

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450-AZ 82, Sonoita

Cost: $20, includes sangria, succulent and container

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge's cat bingo this Sunday. There will be prizes! This event is recommended for ages 5 and up.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, July 17

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.