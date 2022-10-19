Temperatures in the 80s, packed event schedules ... oh how we love October. 💕

This weekend, check out a Taylor Swift album release party, Halloween celebrations, the second weekend of the Chinese Chorizo Festival, a Malibu Barbie merch truck, a plant sale at Tohono Chul, a birthday bash dedicated to K-pop stars, a giant two-day volunteering event, a "Stranger Things"-themed laser show, lots of opportunities to support local artists ... and MORE.

"Impulse" glowing seesaws

The University of Arizona is now home to a temporary exhibit where glowing seesaws are the star. The all-ages installation is home to 15 seesaws that illuminate the area, brought to campus through Arizona Arts Live.

When: Now through Nov. 8

Where: Outside of the UA Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to ride

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

Loft Film Fest is back for its 12th year. The event screens independent, foreign and classic films while "celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors."

When: Now through Oct. 20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission to individual movies is $12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Car-free, care-free Cyclovia on October 30

Cyclovia Tucson is the city's biggest block party where people can move, play and discover. Four miles of city streets will be closed to car traffic and open to walkers, joggers, cyclists, skaters and all other forms of people-powered movement.

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus Halloween.

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). Several discounts are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Terrorfest Film Festival and Horror-Con is mostly what it sounds like: a horror-themed film festival and convention. You'll see new and old horror films, plus spooky short movies. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Terrorfest is Oct. 20-23; Horror-Con is Oct. 22-23.

Where: Terrorfest is at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Horror-Con is at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $8 per screening for Terrorfest. $5 admission for Horror-Con.

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash at Lincoln Park

Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a fun-filled evening of tricks and treats at the Boo Bash at Lincoln Park, 4325 S. Pantano Road, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy carnival games, trunk-or-treat, costume parade, and more. Food will be available for purchase.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing, there will be food from Reservation Sensation Frybread, spooky film screenings and a small art activity.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from Good Trouble, a '60s, '70s and '80s classic rock cover band. There will also be a Halloween Treat Trail for kids, so come in costume! Plus, food trucks will be onsite. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Do YOU have what it takes?

Be brave and sign up today to rappel in support of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. Active duty and retired military receive a discount to participate!

Startup Drinks

Startup Drinks, hosted by Startup Tucson, is a casual way for entrepreneurs to meet and network with other entrepreneurs. Costumes are encouraged at this Halloween edition of the event.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown, where you'll be able to see some of Tucson's most haunted spots. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider! Wear a hike-friendly costume for a chance to win a prize.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night."

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Slaughterhouse

Ready to be scared? Head to The Slaughterhouse, a giant haunted house held in a former meatpacking plant.

When: Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus open on Halloween and for "blackout night" on Nov. 4.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25-$40

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be an illusionist show, games, trick-or-treat stations and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23; Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $13. Timed tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Swift Dance Night and Album Release Party

Visit Club Congress on Friday night and you'll find a room filled with Swifties celebrating Taylor Swift's newest album "Midnights."

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $18 in advance, $22 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

United Way Days of Caring

Join this giant two-day community volunteer event hosted by United Way. Projects include clean-ups, painting, buffelgrass pulls, outreach and more.

When: Oct. 21-22

Where: Various locations.

Cost: Free to volunteer, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint, Pizza and Ice Cream Social

Kids ages 6 and up are invited to This n' That Creative Studio for an evening of painting, pizza and ice cream. Canvases will be pre-traced, and the kids will learn how to make their own Halloween painting! There will also be Halloween-themed games.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $28

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival is the first of its kind in Tucson, celebrating Chinese chorizo, "an obscured historic food symbol of Chinese and Mexican immigrant solidarity in Tucson during the 1880-1960s." Over the next two weekends, participating local restaurants will prepare dishes with Chinese chorizo (and a vegan version).

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28-30

Where: Participating restaurants across Tucson.

Cost: Prices vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: Several dates in October.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to be part of the séance. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

City of Gastronomy Cocktail Challenge

The Tucson City of Gastronomy organization is putting together a cocktail challenge where six local mixologists will compete for your vote. You'll get to try six sample cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and have the chance to vote for your favorite drink of the night.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.

Cost: $70

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie on the Lawn at Steam Pump Ranch

Catch a free screening of "Beetlejuice" at Steam Pump Ranch. Bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at My Gym Tucson

Kiddos can walk through a haunted house, snack on some treats and end the evening with trick-or-treating. Parents must be present!

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $9, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Go on an interactive adventure through Valley of the Moon, where "there's something strange in our fairy woods."

When: Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 30. Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie nights with cats

Picture this. You're watching a "Harry Potter" movie, munching on some popcorn and candy ... and cuddling with CATS. That's a reality at El Jefe Cat Lounge's movie nights happening this month! You and a guest will have a couch to yourselves, plus popcorn and two drinks. Candy, ice cream and additional drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Several nights during October.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $40. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at The Pit

Head to food truck park The Pit for Oktoberfest! There will be beer specials from four local breweries, plus games, live music and, of course, food trucks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: The Pit, 7889 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies with Nightjar

Head to Nightjar, the sister bar of The Coronet and Meyer Avenue Cafe, for drinks, late-night bites and a movie — ones that "couldn’t either get on or stay on the public’s radar" — on the patio on Fridays.

When: 10:30 p.m. Fridays

Where: Nightjar, 347 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, happy hour specials available

Visit the event page for more information.

Malibu Barbie Truck Tour

The Malibu Barbie Truck Tour is making a stop in Tucson this weekend and bringing exclusive retro Barbie merch with it. You can purchase apparel like an embroidered denim jacket and a tie-dye bucket hat, and houseware items like a beach towel, burlap tote bag and ceramic mug.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Plant Sale at Tohono Chul

It's almost time for Tohono Chul's annual fall plant sale! Find landscape-ready plants, plus some plants that are said to be harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Tohono Chul members get a preview on Oct. 19!

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer AF Halloqween Party

This party, presented by Lady Haha and Roux Events, is for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, where there will be dancing, an open mic, a costume contest, and comedy shows!

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Citizen Hotel, 82 S. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sixth Avenue Block Painting Party

Living Streets Alliance, the organization behind the popular Cyclovia event, is hosting a block painting party! Artist Yu Yu Shiratori will be painting a mural, plus there will be DJs, food trucks and kid-friendly activities. Dress to get messy if you plan to help paint!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: South Sixth Avenue between 12th and 13th streets

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Find fine art, ranging from metalwork to fashion, at this festival taking over La Encantada Shopping Center. There will be live art demonstrations and music presented by the Southern Arizona Artists Guild.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Shop from local artists at the Old Pueblo Market this month. You'll find wall decor, dried flower bouquets, jewelry, ceramics and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercadito del Barrio

Galeria Mitotera is hosting a pop-up market, featuring four food vendors and six artists. You'll be able to find vegan food, barbecue, paper goods, mixed media and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this month. The upcoming game show is "The $9.95 Pyramid."

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Beetlejuice" Halloween Party

Catch a screening of "Beetlejuice" at The Loft Cinema! There will be prizes for the best costumes, plus props to use during the movie.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $12, $10 for kids 12 and under.

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser "Stranger Things"

Calling all "Stranger Things" fans! Head to Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium for a "Stranger Things"-themed laser music show, with songs and lights to bring you back to the Netflix hit. Get your tickets online, these shows often sell out!

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Eegee's Haunted Drive-Thru

Pick up your favorite Eegee's sandwich while cruising through a spooky drive-thru. Every car that enters the drive-thru will get a free kids Scary Berry Eegee.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Eegee's, 2510 E. Speedway

Cost: A purchase is required to participate in the drive-thru, prices on menu items vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

K-pop Birthday Event

AZSPECIALTEA, an organizer that brings K-pop events to Arizona, is hosting a birthday bash at Ni Hao Tea! The event celebrates the birthdays of Jimin from BTS, Bang Chan and Lee Know from Stray Kids, Heeseung of Enhypen, and Jongho of Ateez. There will be drinks, raffles, vendors and photo ops.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Ni Hao Tea, 4726 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

11th Annual Desert Living Home Tour

Check out creative and sustainable yards, homes and community spaces during this Desert Living Home Tour hosted by Watershed Management Group. The self-paced tour will show spaces that harvest rainwater, use solar energy, grow food, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Select sites across Tucson (and Phoenix too, if you're in that area).

Cost: $20, sliding-scale tickets are also available. Register online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monstera Mash

Head to pop culture-themed plant shop Plantney for part Halloween party, part plant swap. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Plantney, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"SHE Talks!" Heritage, Home and Memory in Mission Garden

At this event, presented by Arizona Foundation for Women, attendees will tour Mission Garden and learn about medicinal herbs and sustainable gardening.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, registration required. Space is limited! This event is for adults only.

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at International Wildlife Museum

Go trick-or-treating at the International Wildlife Museum! While you're there, you can also enjoy crafts, games and a haunted house. Those 9 years old and up can try out pumpkin archery.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12. Pumpkin archery is $3 per person.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant in a Pumpkin Kids Class

Kids can plant a flower in a pumpkin at this upcoming class at Harlow Gardens. This event is suggested for ages 4-10 years old.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Fun at Trail Dust Town

Trail Dust Town had to postpone this fall event due to the rain, but it's back on this weekend! Enjoy live music, an outdoor bar serving Oktoberfest beers and a pop-up shop with snacks. There will also be amusement rides, balloons, face painting, crafts and a mini pumpkin patch, in addition to a stunt show.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night, Halloween edition

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. This social dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata class followed by social dancing. No experience is required — don't forget to wear your Halloween costume!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend's tour will show you public art and murals, and you'll learn about the artists behind the pieces.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays in October

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from hundreds of local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Harvest Moon Cultural Festival

Luxxarte Artists Collective is putting together Sunday's Harvest Moon Cultural Festival, complete with an evening of live music from Tohono O'odham Waila bands Gertie & the T.O. Boyz and Papago Warrior, plus musician Gabriel Ayala. Beyond the music, an interactive mural project will be unveiled, where you'll be able to connect digitally to hear "stories, songs and lore from some of Southern Arizona's knowledge keepers."

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Old Town Artisans, enter through Dusty Monk Tavern, 201 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

"Cheers to Tucson" pool party

Local nonprofit Tucson Food Project is raising money with a pool party! Tickets include four hours at the pool, plus music, a Sonoran hot dog and a drink from Hotel McCoy's bar. There will also be giveaways and prizes. Pool capacity is limited and passes are first-come, first-served!

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblo High Mariachi Brunch

This upcoming brunch at HighWire helps raise money for Pueblo High School's mariachi. Tickets include a brunch buffet, two margaritas (tickets for kids don't include the margaritas) and a performance by Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $35 for kids, $45 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Dia de los Muertos Tertulia

Presented by Galeria Mitotera and Borderlands Ensemble is a "beautiful musical journey of Mexican composed music and stories." There will also be a vaccine clinic and a station for art and selfies.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.

Cost: $6 for individuals, $20 for families up to eight people

Visit the event page for more information.

Good Things Tucson at Hotel McCoy

Good Things Tucson closed their brick-and-mortar shop and maker space earlier this year, but they're back for a pop-up workshop at Hotel McCoy where you'll learn to make an adorable macrame ghost hanging. Tickets also include a mimosa and a tamale!

When: Noon on Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $35 through Venmo, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Kiddos can put on their Halloween costumes and head to We Rock The Spectrum for a party. There will be treats, themed crafts, a costume contest, games and open play.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance. To reserve in advance but pay the day of, there will be a $5 nonrefundable deposit. It's $35 for walk-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

Stacks Book Club

Stacks Book Club, an online shop that also does in-person pop-ups, is hosting a book discussion at Dillinger Brewing Company. The book of discussion is TJ Klune's "The House in the Cerulean Sea."

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Wizard Workshop

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures is hosting a Spooktacular Wizard Workshop, aka a maker space designed for school-aged kids. There will be several activity stations that may include DIY magic wands, mini cauldrons and more. All kids must be with an adult!

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 23-30

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $10 per child with museum admission, which is $11.50 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4-17.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bear Wallow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Sunset Trailhead parking lot, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Head to Bawker Bawker Cider for drag queen bingo, hosted by Roxi Starr.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

A Celebration of Sculpture

Check out the opening of the Tucson J's sculpture garden. While you're there, enjoy live music, dance performances, and all-ages activities. Kosher pizza will be available for purchase!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Paper Flower and Crown-making Workshop

At this workshop held at the Presidio Museum, you'll learn how to make three styles of crepe paper flowers to adorn a crown. All materials will be provided!

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $15. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Artisans' Gallery 35th Anniversary

Desert Artisans' Gallery has been home to fine art by Southern Arizona artists for 35 years. To celebrate the milestone, the gallery is hosting a party where you can meet with artists, enjoy music, watch live demonstrations, and get discounts on artwork!

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Desert Artisans' Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for art

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Bingo at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge all while playing bingo!

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $14, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.