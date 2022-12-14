Another weekend of twinkling lights, visits with Santa and local markets.

But that's not it! Also happening this weekend: the Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, cocktails with one of our favorite book groups, the 86-year-old tradition Las Posadas, trivia centered around "The Office," the chance to sample more than a dozen sparkling wines, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, late-night rollerskating at Skate Country ... and MORE ✨

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

A holiday tradition for more than 70 years, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights is here! Walk through this charming neighborhood decorated in holiday lights and displays.

When: 6-10 p.m. nightly through Dec. 26

Where: Winterhaven neighborhood; north of Fort Lowell Road and south of Prince Road, west of Country Club Road and east of Tucson Boulevard

Cost: Free to attend, bring a donation for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona!

Visit the event page for more information.

ZooLights 2022

Reid Park Zoo's annual ZooLights is back! Find colorful light displays, falling snow, festive music and visits from Santa Claus.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5-23; plus encore nights Dec. 26-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for general admission, $8 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Holiday Ice

Tucson's pop-up ice skating rink is back for the holiday season! Skates, which begin at size 8 for kids and go up to size 15 for men, are included in the admission price. Socks are required and gloves are recommended.

When: Now through Sunday, Jan. 8. From now through Dec. 21, the rink will be open 2-9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. From Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, the rink will be open noon to 9:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends. The rink will be closed on Christmas.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: A 90-minute session is $20 for adults, $14 for kids under 12 years old. The first session of each day is discounted to $12 for adults, $8 for kids. Book your tickets online.

Visit the event page for more information.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination

Stroll through 3,000 luminarias at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. There will be "artfully sequenced series of illuminated experiences" through the gardens, featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights, plus art pieces and installations.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. most Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 15

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $20-$50 for adults and $18-$45 for kids, depending on the day.

Visit the event page for more information.

Books, teas and cocktails with Tucson Tome Gnome

If you've kept up with Tucson Tome Gnome on social media and are eager to meet the friends who hide free books around town, now's your chance. The group is hosting an event at The Korean Rose and Taegukgi Korean BBQ this Thursday, where there will be teas and cocktails paired with books. There will be a book swap, too — bring a book to share and take one home!

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: The Korean Rose, 6118 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cocktails and/or tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing and there will be a pop-up market with Galeria Mitotera!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

The Very Merry Holiday Sing-Along Spectacular

The Loft Cinema is hosting The Very Merry Holiday Sing-Along Spectacular, featuring "subtitled Santa-licious musical moments" from pop culture. There will be prizes and treats, and a Kooky Christmas Costume Parade. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Casa de los Niños.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Office" Trivia Night

Test your knowledge in all things "The Office" at this trivia night hosted by Snakes & Lattes. There will be cocktails and food available, plus an ugly sweater contest.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Enchanted Snowfall

Looking to enjoy a snowy evening? Head to La Encantada to see snow flurries, all while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 23. Snowfall is 6-6:15 p.m. and 6:45-7 p.m. Entertainment is 6:15-6:45 p.m. and 7-7:45 p.m.

Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yuletide at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting a holiday experience this December that will highlight "the unique Wild West history of Old Tucson" with live shows, interactive experiences and period costumes.

When: Various days in December

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for adults, $30-$40 for kids ages 5-11.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Lavender Manor Holiday Gathering

The Lavender Manor, a new shop near Fourth Avenue owned by the folks behind the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, is hosting a holiday gathering this week. Enjoy samples of lavender tea while picking up holiday gifts. You can also make a lavender-centric ornament while you're there.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth St.

Cost: Free to attend the gathering; $45 for the ornament workshop

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from the Catalina Foothills Falcon Steel Band. Four food trucks will be onsite and you'll be able to snap a photo with Santa. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider are hosting an urban hike around the downtown area.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider afterwards

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Nights at Tohono Chul

Walk through a wonderland of lights at Tohono Chul, set to also include live entertainment.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: $20 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Express at Marana Farm

The Marana Pumpkin Patch will be transformed for the holidays and turned into the family-friendly Christmas Express. Check out train rides, farm animals, jumping pillows, a super slide and more. Santa will be there too!

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

86th Annual Las Posadas

Las Posadas has been a neighborhood tradition at Carrillo Magnet School for more than eight decades. The main part of the event is a procession from the school through the Barrio Viejo neighborhood, which commemorates the journey Mary and Joseph made in search of a place for Mary to give birth to baby Jesus.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. There will be food sales (cash only) and performances, and the procession begins at 7 p.m.

Where: Carrillo Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave.

Cost: The procession is free to watch

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Bazaar

The Holiday Bazaar in the Mercado District is back for another holiday season, featuring more than 60 makers and artists selling items like plants, jewelry, candles and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, kicking off with Christmas karaoke, cider and cookie decorating; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Where: Mercado District, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Astara's Fairy Lights

Fantasy park Valley of the Moon is hosting Astara's Fairy Lights, a night of wandering through paths of decorations and lights that are "sure to entice some of the fairies to appear to celebrate the season."

When: 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $7 for adults, $5 for teens, free for ages 7 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Library Renaming Celebration

In 2020, Mission Library was renamed Richard Elías-Mission Library after the late Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairman. This Friday, there will be a renaming celebration with library staff, local leaders and the community. The event will feature performances and food from Micha's. Attendees will have the chance to share memories of Elías, and also get a peek at the design of the library's upcoming renovation.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: Richard Elías-Mission Library, 3770 S. Mission Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Saguaro National Park Star Party

Enjoy a night of stargazing in Saguaro National Park! Telescopes will be set up in the park's east district.

When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: Rincon Mountain Visitor Center, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Flashlight Night

Bring a flashlight and explore the International Wildlife Museum in the dark! Only the Christmas lights will be turned on. Arrive early to see the museum with the lights on, and stay to see the museum in the dark when the lights switch off at 5:30 p.m.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing. Telescopes will be available, plus you can enjoy s'mores and free wine.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yay Bubbles!

Tap & Bottle North is hosting a tasting event dubbed "Yay Bubbles!" where you'll get to sample 15 sparkling wines from around the world.

When: 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $46.18

Visit the event page for more information.

Grinch Paint and Movie Party

This n' That Creative Studio is hosting a Grinch-themed night! Kids can enjoy a guided Grinch painting, plus a screening of the movie. There will be pizza and popcorn and, to top it off, the Grinch himself will make an appearance.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $40. Bring a blanket or bean bag!

Visit the event page for more information.

Ugly Sweater Party at The Shelter

The Shelter Cocktail Lounge is hosting an ugly sweater party benefitting local animal sanctuary Cherished Tails, which rescues senior dogs and cats. There will be raffles and drinks, in addition to an ugly sweater contest.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where: The Shelter Cocktail Lounge, 4155 E. Grant Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

The holiday season has arrived at Trail Dust Town! Festive Fridays will feature snow every hour from 5-7 p.m., holiday drinks, $8 amusement ride wristbands, stunt shows and train rides.

When: 4-8 p.m. Fridays in December

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for rides, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Santo Domingo Jewelry Show

Western National Parks Association is hosting a jewelry show with artists Priscilla Nieto and Harvey Abeyta. Check out their jewelry and hear the artists discuss techniques involved in their work.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Westward Look Concert Series

Get a dose of jazz, blues and top 40 music at the Lookout Tucson at Westward Look Concert Series, in partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Performing Friday is Corey Spector. Performing Saturday is the Paul Green Trio.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: Free admission with a table reservation

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Downtown Parade of Lights

Back for its 28th year, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Downtown Parade of Lights will snake through the Armory Park area with more than 30 floats and 1,000 participants.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Armory Park area, see the route here

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterfest in Sahuarita

Shop from a vendor market, watch a light parade and ice sculpting, order a bite to eat from food trucks, and more at Winterfest in Sahuarita. A tree lighting ceremony will end the night.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together one more market for the month! This Saturday's market will feature more than 40 makers.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corns, beans and squash.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns. The upcoming game show is "The Mismatch Game."

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn about gardening "give-back services," such as pruning, mulching and litter pickup.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winter Wonderland with Parks and Rec

Tucson Parks and Recreation is hosting a free event for the family that's set to feature carnival games, hot chocolate, crafts and visits with Santa.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chanukkah "Pajamakkah" Party

Put on your favorite PJs and head to this "Pajamakkah" party! Minyan will be held at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a "breakfast for dinner" buffet and dreidel games.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Congregation Kol Ami, 225 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $10, or $30 for families (two adults and two children). RSVP by Dec. 14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Video Fest

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! This time, The Loft says it's a holiday encore presentation. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Quince Cooking Workshop

Visit Mission Garden to learn to cook with quince from local food writer Carolyn Niethammer! You'll learn about the history of quince trees and how to make jam and other dishes with the fruit.

When: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Good Vibez Holiday Pop-up and Party

Arizona Poppy, a downtown shop that sells all kinds of curated local goodies, is hosting a holiday pop-up and party this Saturday. Find seven vendors selling things like disco saguaros, cookies, earrings, face oils and creams, and crocheted items. There will be free coffee and mimosas too, plus a holiday gift drive for teens.

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Arizona Poppy, 150 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Paws + Rescue Me Marana Adoption Event

Saturday's your chance to snap a photo of your four-legged friend with Santa himself. There will be raffle baskets, plus dog toys and treats for sale! This is a Rescue Me Marana event happening at Dogs-n-Donuts on Tucson's east side.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Dogs-n-Donuts, 7743 E. Broadway

Cost: Photos are $10 for up to two dogs; $10 per additional dog.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona History Museum Holiday Event

Arizona History Museum is welcoming the holidays with crafts, face painting, films, music and visits with Santa.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St.

Cost: $10 for adults, $8 for ages 7-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa at Harlow Gardens

Kids can meet with Santa at Harlow Gardens, plus make their own ornament to take home.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Flandrau Holiday Shows

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium is screening holiday-themed planetarium shows this month, one of which is a laser music show dubbed "Laser Holiday Magic."

When: Several days in December.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Plushies n' Stuffies Tea Party

This party at This n' That Creative Studio is all about plushies! Kids can pick a plush, stuff it with the studio's stuffing machine, then decorate a shirt for it. Afterwards, kids can sip tea (and hot cocoa, or munch on some cookies) all while decorating gingerbread houses.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa

Santa is stopping by kids gym We Rock The Spectrum for cookies and hot cocoa.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child

Visit the event page for more information.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sculpture Tucson: Joy Exhibit

Sculpture Tucson is reopening with an exhibit of large sculptures that are "about, inspired by, provoke, awaken or instill joy." The opening celebration happens this Saturday with coffee and doughnuts!

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Sculpture Tucson, 3420 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

S'mores Night

We're dreaming of s'mores right now and it seems Borderlands Brewing Company is, too! The brewery is hosting s'mores night, supplying crackers, chocolate and marshmallows for you to roast by the fire on the patio.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Chanukah at Downtown Tucson

Celebrate Chanukah at the 39th annual lighting of what's dubbed Tucson's tallest menorah. In addition to the lighting, there will be songs, a light show, a food truck, crafts and personal menorahs to take home.

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: El Presidio Park, 160 W. Alameda St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Chabad of Vail is hosting a community menorah lighting. Find doughnuts and latkes at the event too!

When: 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Oro Valley is putting together a Chanukah celebration at the Gaslight Music Hall, where there will be a fire circus show, a gelt drop, latkes, doughnuts and the lighting of the menorah.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your seat in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Hanukkah Hot Chocolate 5K/1K Fun Run

Kick off Hanukkah with the Tucson J's annual hot chocolate run!

When: 8 a.m. for the 5K, 9 a.m. for the 1K; Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $35 for the 1K, $60 for the 5K

Visit the event page for more information.

Here or There? A Hanukah Program for Young Families

Congregation Kol Ami is hosting a Hanukah event where attendees will be able to meet a family from Israel to learn how the holiday is celebrated there. Attendees will light candles, enjoy games and singing, and end the event with latkes, chocolate gelt and sufganiyot.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Congregation Kol Ami, 225 N. Country Club Road

Cost: $5 for the family

Visit the event page for more information.

Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street

The Miracle on 31st Street Christmas party has grown from a backyard barbecue to a seasonal celebration gifting toys to local kids for more than five decades. If you or anyone you know are in need of toys for Christmas this year, stop by the party this Sunday. The party will also feature Santa, a car show, music, food and face painting. Call 520-389-3228 if you'd like to donate toys.

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" Movie Party

Catch a screening of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" at The Loft Cinema, dressed in a movie- or holiday-themed outfit to enter the costume contest. There will be props to use during the movie, plus a sing-along!

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Holiday Boulevard Bash at Main Gate Square

Santa, balloon art, face painting, snow, music and more at Main Gate Square's seventh annual Holiday Boulevard Bash! Come 1:30 p.m. and you'll be able to roast marshmallows and make your own luminaria. What else? "Santa Claus Conquers the Martians" will play on the big screen at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., plus there will be specials and events at the merchants in the area!

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea Ceremony at Yume Japanese Gardens

Yume Japanese Gardens is hosting a Japanese tea ceremony, known as chanoyu, in which guests will watch demonstrations on how tea has been prepared, served and enjoyed in Japan for centuries.

When: 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:30-3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $25, advance registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Feliz Mercadito

Galeria Mitotera is hosting a mercadito this Sunday! You'll find three food vendors and 10 makers selling items like handcrafted soap, crocheted cacti and hand-poured candles.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Nature at Night drag show

Miss Nature frequently hosts drag shows at Bumsteds with several performers. No two shows are the same!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Bawker Bawker this weekend!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information on the Bawker Bawker bingo.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Surround yourself with cats this Sunday! El Jefe Cat Lounge is hosting two separate events: cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18; 10-11 a.m. for yoga; 6-7 p.m. for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Yule Moon Market

This market at fantasy park Valley of the Moon features about 10 vendors, plus games, music, food and crafts.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.