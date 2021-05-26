This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Visit Tucson, spotlighting hot deals on cool staycations. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!
All we want this summer is two things: more rain and more girls time.
If these two things are also on your summer wish list, we've rounded up eight ideas for the perfect girls getaways in and near Tucson. Unfortunately, there's not too much we can do about the rain. 🤷
Gather up your girlfriends, mom, sisters, all the ladies you have missed spending time with and use this list to start planning a fun, relaxing or adventurous summer staycation or trip.
Have a relaxing or adventurous weekend in Oracle
Head north and spend the weekend "where the desert meets the mountains" in Oracle, which is only about an hour's drive from Tucson and about 10 degrees cooler. Oracle is home to the dreamy Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm where 3,000 lavender plants are already starting to blossom and will reach peak bloom in mid-June. The farm will start hosting open farm hours Thursday-Sunday starting May 29 through the end of July, so you can pick a time to visit all summer long. While you can't spend the night in the lavender farm, you can do the next best thing and stay right next door at the Rancho Robles Inn, a historic guest ranch within walking distance of the farm.
Spending time on the farm is absolutely peaceful, but you can also add some adventure to your stay with a visit to the nearby Arizona Zip Line Adventures or taking an ATV out for a drive from Titan Power Rentals. Pro-tip: Plan your getaway around one of the lavender farm events like yoga in the farm, lavender wand workshops and lavender breakfast for an added experience to your visit, but know that they do sell out quickly.
Swimming, tacos and live music
For a getaway that's equal parts relaxing and entertaining check out The Tuxon, a former motor lodge that's been transformed into one of Tucson's newer boutique hotels. You can enjoy live music from local artists on Fridays, a pool party with a DJ and boozy slushies on Saturdays and Loteria, tacos and margaritas every other Sunday, if you plan your trip just right you can take advantage of all three activities and never have to leave the hotel, but if you want to go exploring, you can take one of the hotel's complimentary bikes out for a spin. The hotel's staycation package includes a one night stay for two and a $50 food and beverage credit.
Surround yourself with art and books
If your group of gals includes mural, local art and book lovers, then a stay at Hotel McCoy is your spot. This west-side motor hotel has retro vibes, more than 50 murals, an onsite bookstore — Barrio Books — a salt water pool, local beer and wine, paletas and each room is decorated with art from different Tucson artists. I mean, what more could you ask for? A generous summer staycation rate? Hotel McCoy has that covered, too. Keep an eye on the hotel's Facebook and Instagram pages every Sunday throughout the summer when new promo codes and discounts for locals-only will be announced as part of the hotel's Staycation Sundays deals.
Stay and play (golf) at Loews Ventana Canyon
Loews Ventana Canyon Resort says it's seen a big uptick in groups of women booking its Golf and Stay package, which includes a room and daily round of golf for two and complimentary driving range access, golf cart and bag storage.
If playing the world's most frustrating and fun game isn't your group's thing, the resort also offers a Live Like a Local package which includes a $50 credit that can be used toward spa treatments, cocktails and dining. The resort also offers guided hikes and stargazing on Friday and Saturday nights. So, there's something for any group of gals to enjoy.
Spend a weekend in Southern Arizona's wine country
There are more than 15 wineries plus the super cute meadery, The Meading Room, to explore in Sonoita and Elgin. In addition to wine tastings, many of the wineries host regular events featuring live music, food trucks and yoga. A few upcoming events to keep an eye on and plan your trip around include:
- The 10th annual Wine and Cupcakes event at AZ Hops and Vines happening Saturday, June 19
- The 2021 HarvestFest and Grape Stomp happening Saturday, July 24
Check out our full guide to exploring wine country for more ideas and lodging options.
A late summer getaway in Summerhaven
If some time in nature is in order, the highly anticipated Mt. Lemmon Hotel is open, offering visitors a new option for overnight accommodations in cabins that sleep up to five people at Tucson's favorite summer retreat. But dates in June and most of July are already booked so you're looking at a late summer getaway. You might eager to spend a weekend in the crisp mountain air surrounded by towering pine trees, but waiting until later in the summer means you can likely avoid wildfire season and you might be lucky enough to enjoy post-monsoon lush greenery.
You can spend the weekend exploring trails, fishing in Rose Canyon Lake, cruising around on a Pedego electric bike and enjoying the famous cookies at the Mt. Lemmon Cookie Cabin and homemade fudge from the Mt. Lemmon General Store and Gift Shop. Check out this guide to a summer visit on Mount Lemmon for even more ideas.
Take a girls trip to a dude ranch
Enjoy a wild west adventure at Tanque Verde Ranch where you can relax surrounded by the desert, and enjoy horseback-riding, a pool and spa, trails, fishing hole,
You can select activities a la carte or opt for the all-inclusive package which includes three meals a day, breakfast rides, cowboy cookouts , horseback lessons, mountain biking, fishing, wellness activities and more. Rates for this getaway start at $500 per night.
Poolside retreats
If your main criteria for the perfect girls weekend is a sparkling, beautiful pool then two of Tucson's desert resorts and brand new hotel in the heart of the city are your best bets.
- The Westin La Paloma, has five different pools to lounge beside including one that's for adults only and one that has a swim-up bar for convenient piña colada refills. The resort also offers a We Love Our Locals rate for Arizona residents, that will save you a bit on your stay.
- The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort is home to Tucson's only lazy river, where you can spend your days and nights floating peacefully on an inner tube.
- The super new Graduate Hotel, near the University of Arizona, has a rooftop pool with stunning city views and the hotel has the most Instagrammable decor. The hotel's Tucson Vacation Package includes a 3-day Tucson Attractions Passport with discounts at popular places and a $10 credit to the hotel's rooftop bar.
