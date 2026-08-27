Chillin at the Chul

Lisa Matthews, left, and Tony Gilbert dance under the “moonlight” of the new Ignacio Garcia mural, Twilight Sonoran, in the Pavilion during Chillin’ at the Chul, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2026. A heavy monsoon storm had most of the evening’s events moved under cover.

It may not feel like it yet, but with September just around the corner, summer is coming to an end. Unfortunately the change in seasons also means some of our favorite summer programming is wrapping up, and this weekend is your last chance to catch these events until they return next year.

A couple find refuge from the monsoon rain under a canopy as the storm rolls over Chillin’ at the Chul, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2026.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

One of the two new cougar cubs at the Arizona-Sonora desert Museum watches visitors watch him from a nook in its enclosure.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3 to 12. 

Visit the event page for more information.

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