It may not feel like it yet, but with September just around the corner, summer is coming to an end. Unfortunately the change in seasons also means some of our favorite summer programming is wrapping up, and this weekend is your last chance to catch these events until they return next year.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

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Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3 to 12.

Visit the event page for more information.