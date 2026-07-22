It’s Friday night in Tucson, and all you want to do is hit the dance floor with your friends. Lucky for you, this weekend is filled with parties and we've compiled our list of three events happening July 24-26, so you can dance your heart out all night long.

Tucson Loves Ozzy @ 191 Toole

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: General Admission: $9.30

Visit the event page for more information.

Club Bey Bey

Celebrate the one and only Queen Bey at this Beyonce-themed dance party.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24

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Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Fineline Revisited

Dance the night away to dark wave, new wave, old-school industrial, and trad and contemporary goth music.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N 4th Ave

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.