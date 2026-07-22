It’s Friday night in Tucson, and all you want to do is hit the dance floor with your friends. Lucky for you, this weekend is filled with parties and we've compiled our list of three events happening July 24-26, so you can dance your heart out all night long.
Tucson Loves Ozzy @ 191 Toole
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: General Admission: $9.30
Visit the event page for more information.
Club Bey Bey
Celebrate the one and only Queen Bey at this Beyonce-themed dance party.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 24
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.
Cost: $15
Visit the event page for more information.
Fineline Revisited
Dance the night away to dark wave, new wave, old-school industrial, and trad and contemporary goth music.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26
Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N 4th Ave
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.