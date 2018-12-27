Real talk! Your big-city best friends are in town and you really want to show off your love of Tucson. Because it's the best place ever. (Duh🌵) They've eaten a Sonoran hot dog, have made the morning trek of Tumamoc Hill for that #FitLife selfie, and soaked up all the funky vibes of 4th Avenue. But now it's time to stretch your tour guide legs and head southwest till you spot "the White Dove of the Desert."