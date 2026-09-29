After three years of hard work, one of Tucson’s most anticipated cafes is officially opening its doors on Thursday, just in time to celebrate International Coffee Day!

Luna y Sol Café, at 137 W. 29th St., is the creation of Selina and Abraham Barajas, named after their young daughters, Sofia Luna and Mia Sol. Together, the couple has renovated the former Balloon Land building, transforming it to a cozy café that serves as a love letter to South Tucson.

A silver South Tucson sign in gothic script proudly hangs on the wall, pairing nicely with a mural that depicts the outline of Arizona filled with pictures of Ray & Son’s Tire Shop, colorful cacti and a Milagro heart. Leafy green plants can be found in every corner of the space, along with a wall full of frames and frames of historic pictures of southside businesses.

The aesthetically pleasing spot is brought even more to life thanks to the lively music that plays overhead and unique flavors on their menu.

You can order espresso-based drinks here like lattes, cortados, cappuccinos and americanos. They also have a specialty latte menu that includes drinks like the La Luna, a latte flavored with a house-made De La Rosa Mazapan and roasted banana syrup, and the El Flan, a lotus energy refresher drink that combines creamy dulce de leche and cinnamon.

The best part: you can top any drink with their fluffy, freshly made horchata cold foam!

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To pair with your drink, you can order one of their tortas. On their menu, they have a breakfast torta, a torta de jamon and a bean and cheese torta.

While they have been softy open for a couple of weeks now, they will have their official grand opening on Oct. 1, aka International Coffee Day.

At 9 a.m., they will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Then, throughout the day, they will have live music, lowriders and a special blessing.

Following three years of hard work and dedication, the Barajas are ready for Luna y Sol to be a place that not only makes silky lattes, but also celebrates culture and community.

For more information on Luna y Sol, visit their Instagram page.