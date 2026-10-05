A jaguar-eagle, a coyote-fish and a rabbit-deer have made their way to Tucson Botanical Gardens.

The unusual animal combinations are part of “Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures,” a new outdoor exhibit featuring eight brightly colored sculptures from the workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles in San Martín Tilcajete, Oaxaca, Mexico.

Inspired by Zapotec astrology, the sculptures combine different animals to represent spirit guides and aspects of human character. Their intricate geometric patterns draw from Zapotec and other Indigenous designs, each carrying its own meaning.

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Visitors can explore the creatures while strolling through the gardens, adding a little imagination to an afternoon among the plants.

The exhibit opened Oct. 1 and will run through Jan. 17 at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Find more information on their website.