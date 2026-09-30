Goodbye September and hello October! It’s time to get your costumes ready and carve your pumpkins because spooky season is here!

From Halloween parties to witchy markets to ghost tours, there are all kinds of fun events happening in Tucson this month.

Get your schedule out and start planning your weekends with the help of the list below!

Ghost Tours at Old Tucson

Old Tucson, which is said to be haunted, is hosting ghost tours this fall. Hear stories of ghosts at Old Tucson during this guided 90-minute tour.

When: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays in October

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $31.71

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildcats at Congress! A Fundraiser for UA Women’s Sports

The UA women’s lacrosse, rugby and soccer teams are coming together to raise funds to support their seasons. Stop by, show off your wildcat spirit and enjoy live music.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1

Where: Hotel Congress, 311. E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.42

Visit the event page for more information.

Tempo: Spooky Hairclip Decorating Party

Make your own spooky hairclip at this event! They will have all the charms, glue and beads ready to go, you just have to RSVP!

When: 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1

Where: Hotel Congress, 311. E. Congress St.

Cost: Free; donations are encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

Nightfall at Old Tucson is back for another year with scare zones, haunted mazes, stunt shows and live entertainment.

When: Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 31

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $37 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Haunted Hotel Tours

On this 30-minute walking tour, you’ll explore all of Hotel Congress’ scary secrets, including the lady of the staircase, the Victorian gentleman in Room 214 and other spooky ghosts.

When: Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Visit the event page for more information

The Slaughterhouse

Tucson's haunted house, The Slaughterhouse, is open for another year of scares with ghouls, butchers, chainsaws and clowns.

When: Opens on Friday, Oct. 2. Then it runs Thursdays-Sundays through Nov. 1

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $20 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Thursdays-Sundays, Oct. 3-31

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $20 and up. It's recommended to buy tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Trail Dust Town

Local breweries will be pouring drinks at Trail Dust Town's Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. German food, including brats and pretzels, will be on the menu. While admission is free, tickets are on sale for beer tastings, food and amusement rides.

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for beer tastings, food and amusement rides.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cultura X Chicano Festival

With a goal of bringing the community together to celebrate culture and creativity, this festival will feature hip-hop performances and a break dance competition along with food trucks, vendors, a car show and a fashion show.

When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 3-4

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10 on Saturday; Sunday is free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Pretendy Time: A Comedy Show for Kids and Families

This comedy show is enjoyable for the whole family! The improvisers will put on a show that will give children the chance to hop up on stage and perform.

When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

The Cryptid Ball

This costume ball celebrates all the creatures that live between myth and mystery. (Think La Llorona and Bigfoot) Activities include DJ sets, a costume contest, cirque acts, dances, tattoos, piercings and more.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $37.08

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in the Park

Ward 5 is putting on a movie night where they will screen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at Santa Rita Park. Don’t forget your blankets and lawn chairs!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Santa Rita Park, 401 E. 22nd St.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Art 4 All

This inclusive market features local vendors with products $25 and under.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Splinterfest

The first annual Splinterfest will have all kinds of activities like a rummage sale, DJ sets, coffee, bagels, hot dogs, cocktails and mocktails and more!

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: 901 N. 13th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Insect Festival

Back for another year, the Arizona Insect Festival, which is hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology, hopes to encourage understanding of our local insects. Experience interactive exhibits and learn about insects!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: ENR2 building on UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bewitched Whimsy Witch Market

Get in the spooky mood at this witchy market, where there will be local vendors, food, aura photos, face painting, tarot and more.

When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: Monsoon Mystics, 657 W. Saint Mary’s

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information

Queer Clothing Swap

Take home a new-to-you item during this queer clothing exchange.

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Bloom Bar

Who doesn’t love flowers?! Head to Hotel Congress, where you can both build your very own mason jar bouquets.

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $30.90

Visit the event page for more information.

International Women of Rock Showcase

This showcase features a wide variety of rock n roll music from women all over the Southwest.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $18 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

22nd Tucson Film Festival

This four-day festival celebrates independent film, showing six feature films and 30 short films.

When: Oct. 8-11

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Not Too Frightful Fridays

Trail Dust Town is playing it safe this Halloween — no scares or haunts, just fun! On four Fridays this month, you can go trick-or-treating near the amusement rides, watch a Halloween-themed stunt show and enjoy fall-themed drinks and snacks.

When: 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 9-30

Where: Train Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $10 wristbands for unlimited rides

Visit the event page for more information.

Quincie Douglas Center Trunk-Or-Treat

Grab your costume and bring the family for a night of trunk-or-treating, a haunted house and spooky holiday fun!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E 36th St

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Witches Night Market

This spooky market will have food from You Sly Dog, flash tattoos and lots of local vendors selling all kinds of Halloween-themed items.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Beats

Bring your kids to Z-Street where DJ Herm will be playing music for this kid-friendly dance party.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: Z Street, 2731 E. Broadway

Cost: $1

Visit the event page for more information.

La Rosa Anniversary Party

Celebrate La Rosa’s first birthday with music performances, live screen printing, giveaways and free cake.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Open Mic Second Saturdays at Celestia Collective

You can sing, practice some stand-up, dance, puppeteer and read poetry at this fun open mic event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Celestia Collective,1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Golf N’ Stuff Monster Mash

Golf N’ Stuff, Tucson Love Letter and Desert Goth Club are teaming up to host a spooky night filled with local vendors, delicious food, trinket trading, mocktails and the chance to play a game of haunted mini golf.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Golf N’ Stuff, 6503 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping. Mini golf costs $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Weeniefest

Odd Dogs is throwing the ultimate weeniefest featuring hot dogs, sweet treats, local vendors, tattoos and live music.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Wildlife Extravaganza on Tumamoc Hill

Head to the Tumamoc Historic Boathouse where you’ll be able to meet with various local organizations and learn more about wildlife. There will also be kids’ activities, games and giveaways.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Tumamoc Historic Boathouse (base of the hill): Tumamoc Hill Rd.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Witches’ Bazaar

This market will feature over 60 witchy vendors, tarot readers, astrologers, aura photos, oddities and live music.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga on the Plaza with Birdie

Start your morning off with a yoga class at Hotel Congress. Every ticket also includes a classic mimosa to enjoy after your workout.

When: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Mariachi on the Plaza

Enjoy a performance by renowned mariachi band Mariachi Herencia De Corazon.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Slow Makers Market

This market will feature local art, handmade goods, clothes, tarot, tattoos and live music.

When: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Where: Slow Body Beer, 831 E. 17th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Indigenous Peoples Day

This free family-friendly event hosted by Alianza Indigena sin Fronteras is slated to feature cultural performances, activities for kids, food, workshops and more!

When: 2:30- 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Where: Old Pascua’s Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Things Market

Who doesn’t love cute, tiny items?! This market will offer all kinds of items that all fit in the palm of your hand. There will also be tiny burgers from Kaiju Burger, tattoos and the chance to paint your own tiny canvas.

When: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival celebrates all things horror with the film festival at The Screening Room and the Horror-Con at the Ramada downtown. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.; and Ramada, 777 W. Cushing St.

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Cost: Tickets on sale soon

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Meet Yourself

Folklife festival Tucson Meet Yourself brings hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Tucson each year to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of our city's many cultures.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to watch performances and demonstrations; bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Coffee, Tea + Matcha Soap Making Workshop

Naked Fig Soap and Wijaya House are teaming up to put on a soap-making workshop where you can create a collection of four round soaps using drink-inspired scents. Each guest gets to take home their soaps and the reusable soap mold.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Where: Wijaya House, 2516 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $48

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash 2026

This family-friendly Halloween event will feature trunk-or-treating, games, music and food trucks. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Lincoln Regional Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information

Marana’s 2026 Fall Festival

Celebrate fall in Marana! The annual festival is home to carnival rides, mutton busting, live music and performances, a beer garden and food trucks, artisan vendors, crafts and a screening of Hocus Pocus.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12220 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

HallOVeen Spooktacular

Oro Valley is celebrating Halloween with an evening of vendors, music, jumping castles, crafts, food trucks and trunk-or-treating.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Slugfest

This event will include performances by 12 bands, a mini skatepark, vintage clothing and art installations.

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17

Where: 4th Ave. Coalition, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: $32

Visit the event page for more information.

Boots in the Park

The biggest country music party is coming to Tucson! Boots in the Park features various country artists, line dancing, food and cold beer.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Rillito Park, 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $99

Visit the event page for more information

Tea Party Art Class

Indulge in delicious treats and tea while you work on an art project. This month’s theme is the Mad Hatter.

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Many Hands Artisans, 3054 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Tios & Tias Day Boogie

Dance your heart out while DJ Chris Villas plays all kinds of music like oldies, rap/R&B, Latin and funk.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25.24

Visit the event page for more information.

Buttons & Baubles with Tucson Creative ReUse

For this workshop, you’ll get to browse a selection of buttons, baubles and other treasures to create a one-of-a-kind piece.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20

Where: Tucson Creative ReUse, 419 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $7.18

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be comedic skeleton scenes, games and candy stations.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 22-25. Wednesday, Oct. 21, will be the sensory night with no flashing lights or loud music.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $16 for adults and $14 for children 2-14. Timed tickets are required; purchase in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Festival

Casas Church is hosting a community-wide event with a trunk-or-treat, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Casas Church, 10801 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games

This festival is put on by the Tucson Celtic Festival Association, whose mission is to preserve and celebrate the heritage of Celtic people within the community. For nearly four decades, this festival has highlighted vendors, music, dance, food and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Rillito Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Dark Circus - Festival of Fools

Desert Goth Club is hosting this medieval festival that features live music, an oddities market, jesters and sirens. Come dressed in your best Renaissance outfit!

When: Market starts at 5 p.m. and music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $10 for advance tickets and $12 on the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghosted! By Roz Hernandez

Roz Hernandez is bringing her queer comedy paranormal podcast to Tucson! At this event, patrons are encouraged to share their scariest ghost stories for a chance to win a prize.

When: 8-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: IBT’s, 616 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $37.05

Visit the event page for more information.

Sinners Juke Joint Party

Old Tucson is throwing an immersive evening inspired by the movie “Sinners.” Expect live music, food, drinks and fun! Come dressed in your best southern-gothic costume.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

Cost: $81.88

Visit the event page for more information.

20th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show

Stop by and check out over 430 classic cars! The event also includes food vendors and a raffle.

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycroft Road

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information

Pistons and Pumpkins

This family-friendly event combines trick-or-treating and classic cars! Kids can trick-or-treat around the Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, where there will also be food trucks.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Rolling Thru Time Auto Museum, 4750 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $10 for general admission and $5 for children 6-12

Visit the event page for more information

PCSD trunk-or-treat

Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

It's almost time for one of the biggest parties of the year. This big bash at Hotel Congress features two costume contests, vendors, live music and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

GLOW!

Head to Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle for the illuminated art experience “GLOW!” Wander through 10 acres of trails filled with glowing artwork and performances.

When: 6-10 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle

Cost: $65 per carload

Visit the event page for more information.

One of a Kind Market

Ben’s Bells is holding a market that will feature hands-on activities like free crafts, over 40 local vendors and a free photo booth.

When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Spookacular Craft and Vendor Market

Head to Park Place Mall where local vendors will be selling all kinds of spooky, Halloween-themed items.

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Free; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

Get in the Halloween spirit and enjoy a candlelight concert where musicians will play all kinds of spooky music like “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the “Ghostbusters” theme.

When: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Visit the event page for more information.

A Real Life DnD Shopping Episode

WomenPlayDnD! Is hosting a free fantasy-inspired event with arts and crafts, drinks and DnD hijinks!

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Rd.

Cost: Free to attend; you must RSVP to save your spot

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito y Chisme

This night market features 20 local vendors, tamales and tacos and delicious drinks by Chappopin Cafe. This month’s theme is Día de los Muertos.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Chappopin Cafe, 640 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Randolph Center’s Brick-o-ween Masters Builders

LEGO builders of all ages are encouraged to stop by and build while enjoying live music and treats. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $5 admission fee

Visit the event page for more information.

Trick-or-Treat the Avenue

Head to North Fourth Avenue for a family-friendly afternoon of trick-or-treating down the historic street. There will be a costume contest, and pets are welcome!

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: North Fourth Avenue.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Trunk or Treat

Put on your costume and head to Desert Drifter where you can indulge in candy, drinks and play some games.

When: 6-8 p.m.,Thursday, Oct. 29

Where: Desert Drifter, 3955 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trinkets or Treats Market

Desert Drifter is hosting a fun market featuring items like cookies, books and jewelry. You can also get a tattoo!

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

Where: Desert Drifter, 10335 N. La Canada Drive

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Znora Halloween Party

This rock party will feature live music, food trucks, vendors and costume prizes.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Night of the Living Glam: Till Death Do Us Party

This Halloween, the Treasury 1929 is hosting a party that includes cocktails, dancing and performances. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: The Treasury 1929, 2 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Rock the Old Pueblo: Battle of the Bands

This youth battle of the bands competition is celebrating Southern Arizona’s emerging music talent.

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Tickets have yet to go on sale; keep an eye on the website.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mass

Need Halloween plans? Head to La Rosa for the ultimate spooky party, featuring live music, costume contests, a photo booth, tarot and more.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.