Fans of Hello Kitty can pick up adorable treats and themed merch when the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into town this Saturday.

You can find the truck parked at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Limited-edition merch and goodies — including cookies, mugs, lunchboxes, totes, thermal bottles, shirts and and coin banks — will be available while supplies last. The truck only takes credit cards and cash isn't accepted.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is no stranger to Tucson, making stops at La Encantada several times in years past. The cafe on wheels first made its debut in 2014 and has since visited more than 100 cities across the nation.

If you can't make this Saturday's event and want to head up north to see the pink cafe, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make an appearance at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale on Nov. 12.