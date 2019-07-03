In addition to July 4 events this month, find a monsoon plant sale, moon-landing anniversary celebrations and a Stranger Things dance party.
Fourth of July Events 🎆
Food in the Streets, Lights in the Sky
Celebrate the 4th of July with perfect views of “A” mountain at the Mercado District. Listen to musical guests in the courtyard and eat some tasty food from the trucks set up along Avenida Del Convento.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Thursday, July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate My Gym's 10th birthday with a carnival! (Sponsored)
Help celebrate My Gym Tucson’s 10th Birthday with a carnival-themed party on July 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. Admission is an optional cash donation to My Gym Foundation, a nonprofit that provides essential services and equipment to children living with disabilities, chronic illness, or severe economic limitations.
Where: My Gym Tucson, 7942 N. Oracle Rd., 520-514-9192
When: July 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Cost: Free but help donate to My Gym Foundation
Find more info here and follow My Gym Tucson on Facebook here.
A Colossal Fourth Parade
Take a scenic drive for a awesome splash zone and a parade to start your July 4 holiday. Park and get ready to watch the parade by 8:45 a.m. Colossal Cave Road will be closed to traffic between 9-11 a.m. The parade begins at Christ Lutheran and ends at Hacienda del Lago in about .6 of a mile. Don't forget to bring a towel to cool off at the splash zone!
Where: 14600 E. Colossal Cave Road
When: Thursday, July 4, 8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
A Colossal Fourth Block Party and Fireworks
Hacienda del Lago is throwing their annual block party and fireworks. It will be a night of jumping castles, water slides, climbing wall, vendor booths, great food and a cocktail tent outside. Bring blankets (no chairs)
Where: Hacienda del Lago Events, 14155 E. Via Rancho Del Lago
When: Wednesday, July 3, 5-9 p.m. Block Party: 5-9 p.m. Fireworks: 8:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per kid, $10 per family. Free to military, past and present. Free parking at Cienega High School and Ocotillo Ridge Elementary. Free shuttle buses to and from Block Party (starting at 4:30pm).
Independence Day Celebration at Old Tucson
In honor of Independence Day, Old Tucson will be offering free admission for kids ages 11 and under. Enjoy kid games, prizes, watermelon-eating contests and special July 4 shows.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Thursday July 4, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, July 5, 4-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, kids ages 11 and under from July 4-7
Star Spangled Family Funday at the Farmers Market
Trail Dust Town and Heirloom Farmers Markets are teaming up to bring you 15 local food vendors, live music, scavenger hunt, prize wheel, face painting, hula hoops and storytime.
Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
When: Friday, July 5, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free to attend, $6 wristbands will be available to give unlimited access to the ferris wheel, carousel, and train, and many of the gift shops will open their doors as well.
Everyone 🎉
Jazz concert at Main Gate Square
Listen to What’s The Big Idea! These performers will have you bouncing in your chair as they play their sax, organ, bass and drums.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Friday, July 5, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music in the Mountains Concert Series: What’s The Big Idea
Head out to Catalina State Park for an evening of jazz and swing ballads.
Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road
When: Friday, July 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Annual Monsoon Plant Sale
Shop for heat-tolerant plants, wildflowers, a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herb start-ups.
Where: Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Friday-Sunday, July 12-14, 10 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend. Members-only hour from 9-10 a.m. Friday only. Members get 10% off their purchase, and new/renewing members will get a one time 15% discount on the day of the membership purchase.
Christmas July at the CBC
Catalina Brewing Company is celebrating having a Christmas pajama party in July! We will have the halls decked, Christmas movies projected, Christmas trivia and there may even be a Santa sighting.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
When: Friday, July 12, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for drink specials. Wear your pajamas and enjoy happy hour pricing all night.
Art after Dark
Learn about Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most important artists, and create your own portrait to take home.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Hello Moon Night
Celebrate moon landing week with a special presentation by Chris Cokinos (free ticket required) at 6:30 p.m. and telescope viewing on the UA Mall south of Flandrau from 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 13, 6:30-10 p.m.
Cost: $5 General Admission and $5 regularly scheduled planetarium shows. Presentation by Chris Cokinos and telescope viewing are free.
Sensory Friendly Film: Toy Story 4
Watch a movie in the theater with the lights turned on and the sound turned low and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment.
Where: AMC Lowes Theaters at the Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
When: Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Each family or group is given up to 4 tickets. There are a limited amount of tickets available for the showing through ASSA. If you need additional tickets, you may purchase them at the box office for $4.23 per ticket.
Badges and Backpacks
TEP employees will hand out free backpacks, giveaways, and free LED bulbs and energy-saving information. El Rio Community Health Center will offer dental and vision screenings, immunization card reviews and other screenings and services.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Saturday, July 13, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
July Full Moon Luminous Labyrinth Walk
The act of walking a labyrinth is a walking meditation and the shape of the labyrinth is an ancient sacred creation. The walk starts just before sunset, and through the moon rise. Bring a rattle if you have one.
Where: 3974 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Tuesday, July 16, 7:45-9 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20 donations
Stranger Things 80s Dance Party
Celebrate the release of the new season of Stranger Things. Get dressed in your 80s attire and strut to the dance floor as the historic Rialto transforms into the ultimate Stranger Things tribute.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
When: Friday, July 19, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Cost: $10, character buttons for the first 300. Get your tickets here.
Health at Jacome: Buti Yoga
Inspired Fitness is hosting a free fitness series all summer long at Jácome Plaza. This practice is a high-intensity fusion of yoga, tribal dance, and plyometrics. The class combines cardio, strength training and flexibility in one seamless format.
Where: Jácome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave.
When: Saturday, July 20, 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Jaws
Dun dun… dun dun! Summer isn't complete without seeing your favorite Carcharodon carcharias.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 10 p.m.
Cost: $6-$8
Pop Cycle Super Summer Sale
Get your shopping totes ready! Grab all the Pop Cycle goodies you've been eyeing and get 20% off and up to 50% off select items.
Where: Pop-Cycle Shop, 422 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Friday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some shopping money.
MSA Summer Night Market
Shop a family-friendly open-air night market with the best and brightest merchants. Enjoy live music by DJ Herm, food trucks and art installations.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Friday, July 26, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for shopping.
Night Wings
Escape the heat and take an evening trip to the museum. Visit seven activity stations for kids, a "Apollo Remembered" exhibit and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Where: Pima Air and Space, 6000 E. Valencia Road
When: Saturday, June 22, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $10, ages 12 and under are free.
Kids🎈
Water at the Children's Museum
Children's Place is bringing back popular Water Wednesdays, with an hour of splashy fun in the courtyard every week. Each week the museum will supply baby tools, buckets, squirt toys, water balloons and a kid wash for water day.
Where: Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 3, 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: Water Wednesday activities are included with regular admission. Bring a towel and sunscreen for the kids.
Super Stellar Glow in the Dark Storytime
It's lights out at the library for a glowing storytime event. Plus, if you stick around you can make a craft.
Where: Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave.
When: Friday, July 5, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, no registration required.
Fairy Lights at the Valley of the Moon
Fairies are fluttering around Valley of the Moon. Celebrate with pixie dust and fairy costumes, so you can get close and make friends with the fairies.
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
When: Saturday, July 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated.
Rodents of Unusual Size Petting Zoo
Learn about the capybara, Patagonian mara and other rodents of unusual size in this hands-on animal presentation event.
Where: Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road, Ste. 105
When: Monday, July 8, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: Free, tickets (free) will be available at the desk 30 minutes before the start of the program. Must be present to receive a ticket.
Nuts about Nature Preschool Hour at Brandi Fenton Park
Join the child-friendly fun as we learn about nature through stories, crafts, and games. Explore a new nature topic each month. Children ages 3-5 with an adult companion.
Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park Visitor Center, 3482 E. River Road
When: Wednesday, July 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Children free. Adults free with membership, non-member adult $5 fee. Online registration required.
Looney Tunes at Himmel Park
Loft Kids Fest is taking over Himmel Park with festivities, live music, games and an outdoor screening of our favorite cartoon favorite, Looney Tunes.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, July 19, 6-9:15 p.m..
Cost: Free
BFF 💃🏻
Oro Valley Yoga at Summit Hut
Keep your life in balance with a beginner-friendly Hatha style yoga. Classes are for everyone and are limited to 15 participants.
Where: Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road
When: Wednesday, July 3, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mat and water.
The Three Amigos at Playground Bar & Lounge
Watch a western-comedy classic that was filmed right here in Tucson. The Playground Bar will be showing the movie on multiple big screens with their new sound system. Popcorn and cocktail will also be there for purchase.
Where: Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
When: Thursday, July 4 8–10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for cocktails and other goodies.
Sunset Yoga at Hotel McCoy
Enjoy an evening with a beautiful sunset during your yoga class. All experience levels welcome.
Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road
When: Monday, July 8, 7-8 p.m.
Cost: $8 for yoga and a pint of Barrio Blonde or $5 for Yoga (no beer)
Bro Yoga at Arizona Beer House
Bring your sons, brothers, co-workers, fathers, etc and come out for an all-fitness levels yoga.
Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road
When: Sunday, July 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, bring your mats and some money for some ice-cold beer.