For Everyone🎉
Zoom! Zoom!
Free community event that's all about transportation. All of these activities are free: zip-line, pony rides, zippy go-carts and TEP bucket trucks. Get a chance to climb into police vehicles, firetruck, cement mixer and giant construction trucks.
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave. Trucks will be parked along Sixth Avenue
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free admission, all activities are free.
Tucson Japanese Festival
Check out the festival that has something for everyone. Try out your skills at origami, games and activities. For those that want a more laid back experience, enjoy music, dance performances and unique food buys.
Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $5 for adults, free for ages 5 and under.
Find more information
Martin Luther King-Birthday Celebration in Music
The Tucson Musician Museum is hosting a MLK music extravaganza. Listen to local celebrities sing songs of the civil rights movement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Where: Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $25, get your tickets here.
Tucson Women's March
Lace up your sneakers, make a sign and let your voices be heard at the Women's March. In addition to inspiring speeches, there will be music, dancing, poetry, food trucks and vendors.
Where: Jácome Plaza, at the corner of Stone Avenue and Pennington Street in downtown Tucson
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some money for food trucks.
Find more information
La Encantada Fine Art Festival
This festival features work from some of Southern Arizona's best artists, from metalwork to locally-designed fashion and performances, displayed and sold along the outdoor paths at La Encantada.
Where: La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Event is free to attend, but bring some money for some great buys.
Zoppé Family Circus
Don't miss a chance to see the exciting tricks and events this year under the big top. This much-loved annual event wows kids and adults alike with its old-world charm.
Where: Mercado San Agustin Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
When: Jan 17-21, click here for dates and times.
Cost: $20-$40, get your tickets here.
Dillinger Days
This annual reenactment of the capture of John Dillinger, America’s most notorious outlaw, at Tucson's Hotel Congress by the Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department, is free and family-friendly.
There are three reenactments, a vintage car show, history museum, walking tours and food trucks.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend.
Tucson Taco Fiesta
Welcome to taco-topia taco lovers! Festivities include lucha libre wrestling, cocktails, live music, voting, kid's zone and more than 30 varieties of tacos to choose from. Bring some money for extra food tastings and cocktails.
Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $7-$100 per adult and kids 12 and under are free. $5 for parking
Drags for Paws at The Screening Room
It's going to get pretty hairy at The Screening Room. This event features more than 13 drag performers that will entertain all night. Meet adoptable dogs from HSSA and enter a raffle before the show starts at 7 p.m. All door sales and tips collected by the performers will go to support the homeless pets at The Humane Society for Southern Arizona.
Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $10, get your tickets here.
Kids🎈
Kids Movie and Craft Night: Happy Feet
Bookmans will be showing the 2006 movie "Happy Feet" and a craft for kids to take home.
Where: Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, limited space available. Email midtownevents@bookmans.com to RSVP
Gold Panning Fun at Nanini Library
The gold rush has arrived! Little prospectors ages 4 and up will receive expert instructions on the basics of gold panning. The library's patio will have a display of rocks, minerals and resources for you and your family to explore.
Where: Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Money Folding Class
Learn how to fold dollar bills into dresses, shirts, bow ties and more with friends at the library. This is a great way to learn how to make money-gifts for holidays, birthdays, graduations or tipping your server. Event is open to ages 8 and up.
Where: Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Lane
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 1-3 p.m.
Cost: Free, but you must bring your own money to fold.
BFF💃🏻
UFC North
UFC Gym hosts free all-day admission one day every month. Come dressed to work out and the coaches will guide you through classes and equipment.
Where: UFC Gym North, 8330 N. Thornydale Road
When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Flirty Flow: Find Your Pole Flow in Stilettos
Get a real work-out and wrap yourself around a pole with a little sass. Kinetic Arts instructors will show you how to move smoothly, slowly and seamlessly between moves for your pole dance.
A tank top or sports bra and shorts will be best for maximum grip. With pole dancing, legs, arms and even your skin and other body parts help you grip the pole.
Where: Kinetic Arts Tucson, 17 E. Toole Ave.
When: Thursdays, Jan. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 and up.
Vertical Pallet Gardens
Want to save some space in your garden? Learn how to make it vertical with step-by-step instructions.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 12-2 p.m.
Cost: $5-$20, cost of supplies.
Fore information
Rummage Sale at WomanKraft
Grab your bags and get ready to shop toys, decorations, books, fabulous recipes, kitchen devices, art supplies, tech stuff, clothing, shoes, small furniture and more.
Where: WomanKraft, 388 S. Stone Ave.
When: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18-19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring some money for some great finds.
Pottery and Pints
Spend some quality time this weekend with clay in one hand and a beer in the other. At the event you will be shown the basic skills of hand built pottery, including pinch-pots, coil pots, and more.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $31.27, $10 extra if you want your pottery glazed and fired.
Movies🍿
Free Screening of A League of Their Own
There's no crying in baseball! See some amazing women and their heart warming stories of their time spent in the all-female baseball league during World War II.
Where: Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 6-8:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Public Enemy Number One
Celebrate John Dillinger and his famous arrest outside Hotel Congress with a gangsta classic starring Johnny Depp.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Saturday Morning Cartoons at Casa Film Bar
Hey all you cartoon junkies, Casa Film Bar is featuring all your favorite quirky cartoon faves. Mimosas will be available for purchase during the cartoon extravaganza.
Where: Casa Video and Casa Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Black Panther - Free MLK Day Screenings
Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with all-day free screening of the blockbuster hit, Black Panther.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Monday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 2-4:30 p.m., 7:30-10 p.m.
Cost: Free