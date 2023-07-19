As I'm typing this, rain is pounding my windows and wind is making the trees in my culdesac sway back and forth. Will monsoon keep it up? Or will we have another monsoon-less weekend ahead of us?

If we do end up missing the monsoon rain yet again, have no fear. There's still lots to be excited about: Barbie-themed events, a showing of Tucson favorite "Can't Buy Me Love," the Iron Chef Tucson competition, a murder mystery at Whiskey del Bac, a couple chances to pick up plants ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

"Where's Waldo?" Scavenger Hunt

Each year, Antigone Books hosts a scavenger hunt around town, encouraging the community to visit local businesses while searching for a six-inch cardboard Waldo. Here's how it works: visit Antigone and ask for a passport, which lists 22 local businesses that are hiding Waldo somewhere in their stores. Visit the stores, find Waldo, then have an employee stamp your passport. When you find the minimum amount of Waldos, return your passport to Antigone for a chance to win a prize.

When: The scavenger hunt runs throughout July. Antigone Books is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Turn in your passport by 5 p.m. July 30.

Where: Pick up a passport at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to play

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Where: The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barbiecore Sound Healing Session

Divinely Positive Healing and The Moxie are hosting a Barbiecore sound-healing session, complete with Barbie-themed treats and drinks. Donations of unused Barbies will be given to La Paloma Family Services!

When: 6:15-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: The Moxie, 629 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Passport: A Global Music Dance Party

Head to Zemam's Too for a dance party featuring DJ Herm spinning Ethiopian funk, African disco, Latin music and more. You can order from the menu until 10 p.m.!

When: 8-11 p.m. Thursday, July 20

Where: Zemam's Too, 119 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Barbie Premiere Pink Disco Party

G3, dubbed Tucson's gay happy hour, is hosting a Barbie-themed disco party. Dress in pink or like Barbie or Ken for this mixer and dance party.

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: The Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: $9, includes a free drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Can't Buy Me Love" Anniversary Party Casa Video and Film Bar is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a showing of Tucson favorite "Can't Buy Me Love," which was filmed here in the '80s. There will be a food truck out front! When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 21 Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks Visit the event page for more information. Glitter Bomb: The Emo Night Barbenheimer After Party July 21 marks the release date for two big movies: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Cryfest Emo Night is hosting a pink-and-black party to celebrate both. There will be a photo booth, drink specials and music all night long. When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 Where: Music Box Lounge, 6951 E. 22nd St. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks Visit the event page for more information. Ghost Bar Trail Dust Town is hosting a three-day Ghost Bar, complete with cocktails, snacks, live music and activities. When: 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 21-22; 7-10 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road Cost: $45, includes two cocktails and an individual charcuterie snack. This event is for ages 21 and up. Visit the event page for more information. Barbie-themed Chez Peachy pop-up Home baker Chez Peachy, known for her colorfully decorated lunchbox-size cakes, is hosting a three-day Barbie-inspired pop-up at Tucson Mall. She'll have Barbie-themed treats and if you wear a Barbie-inspired outfit yourself, you'll get extra stamps on a loyalty card. When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) on Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 23. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) on Saturday, July 22. Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road Cost: Treats vary in price Visit the event page for more information. Queer Baile The Downtown Clifton is hosting a queer dance party with a DJ, drinks and raffles. When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 21 Where: The Downtown Clifton, 485 S. Stone Ave. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This weekend, "Clueless" is playing.

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Owl Pellet Dissection 101

Curiosity shop The Heathenry is hosting a workshop where attendees will learn all about owls and dissect an owl pellet.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 21

Where: The Heathenry, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series this summer, set to feature tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Visit the event page for more information.

Iron Chef Tucson

It's that time of year again! Watch as Chef Devon Sanner, of Zio Peppe, challenges reigning champ Ken Foy, of Dante's Fire, for the Iron Chef Tucson title.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, but the competition kicks off at 5 p.m.

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: $35-$55. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Remake Flea

The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition is hosting its second flea of the summer. This time, you'll be able to shop from 40 vendors who specialize in vintage and upcycled items.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Coalition Space, 311 E. Seventh St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiesta Bloom

Cactus nursery Ponderosa Cactus is hosting an event that's set to feature vendors selling items like plants, pots and gardening accessories, plus other artisans selling their works. Also enjoy live music and food while you're there!

When: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Ponderosa Cactus, 3751 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this weekend. The upcoming game show is "The $9.95 Pyramid."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Death of a Gangster: A Murder Mystery Cocktail Party

Dress in your best 1920s attire and head to Whiskey del Bac's murder mystery cocktail party. While sipping on cocktails and munching on appetizers, you'll work with other guests to solve the crime and find the killer.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Whiskey del Bac, 2106 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: $65

Visit the event page for more information.

Back to School Bash

Ward 5 and FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities, are hosting a back-to-school bash this Saturday. While supplies last, kids will get a free starter school supply pack. There will also be haircuts, bike repairs and a vaccine clinic.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Quincie Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St.

Cost: Free to attend. Kids ages 5 or older must be present to receive supplies.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler nighttime temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at The Fox

Fox Tucson Theatre is playing a roster of movies this July, including a sing-along version of "Annie" this Saturday and "Fantastic Mr. Fox" this Sunday.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for "Annie"; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23 for "Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $7.50 for kids ages 12 and under, $12.50 for adults for "Annie." $2.50 for kids ages 12 and under, $7.50 for adults for "Fantastic Mr. Fox."

Visit the event page for more information.

Moon Market

Four of Wands is hosting a moon market, complete with astrology, palm readers, and bone and tarot readings. There will be $20 Zodiac-themed flash tattoos, vendors and a food truck.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Four of Wands, 4349 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Party at Dandelion Lounge

Dandelion Lounge, a new cocktail bar in the Presidio District, is throwing a party with drinks, house music and house plants for sale.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Where: Dandelion Lounge, 200 N. Court Ave. Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and plants Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting a '90s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '90s attire or in a "Hackers" movie theme.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Take On Me" Rave

A new wave '80s party is happening at The Rialto this weekend. The touring group spins era music from bands like The Cure, Talking Heads and Blondie.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Vulture Social

Curiosity shop The Heathenry, which has oddities like animal skulls, taxidermy and nature-centric art, is hosting what they've dubbed Vulture Social, aka your chance to learn about getting started in necromancy. A speaker will be present to discuss the ethics behind the hobby.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Heathen Haus, 657 W. St Marys Road

Cost: $10, a bone-related gift is included

Visit the event page for more information.

Cultivate Your Calm Wellness Retreat

Jijivisha Holistic is hosting a retreat to "cultivate your calm" and network with people interested in personal growth and entrepreneurship. The retreat features yoga, candle making, massages and more.

When: Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23

Where: The JTH Tucson, 12051 W. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: $400 for the day retreat

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea 101

Get the 101 on all things tea. Learn about the history and varieties of tea, plus sample them with Love In A Cup.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22

Where: Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, email jamesr@bookmans.com to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

Taste of Summer

If you're looking for a mini road trip this July, Apple Annie's in Willcox is hosting two weekends of summer treats including watermelon slushies, peach doughnut sundaes and seasonal milkshakes. Pick your own veggies while you're there!

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 22-23 and July 29-30

Where: Apple Annie's Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and U-Pick veggies

Visit the event page for more information.

Flow for the Soul with Flam Chen

Flam Chen and In-Rave are hosting a flow night with DJs, vendors and flow art performances. Proceeds go to the All Souls Procession.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

National Day of the Cowboy

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with a road trip to Sonoita's Empire Ranch Foundation. The celebration is set to include western demonstrations, vendors and tours of the historic ranch.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Empire Ranch Foundation, East Empire Ranch Road, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bachata Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling! Enjoy a bachata class followed by social dancing.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22

Where: Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. The tour this Saturday is the Public Art and Murals tour.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunday Funday: Live Art and Music by the Pool

Hotel McCoy is throwing several pool parties this month, complete with music by DJ Humblelianess. Local artist Lil Desert Doodles will also be around the corner creating a mural in room 106. Check it out while you're there!

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend. If you're not a hotel guest, you must be age 21 or over to attend. A signed pool waiver and your ID are required to swim. Capacity is limited and is first come, first served.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo!

When: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider, 400 N. Fourth Ave..

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.