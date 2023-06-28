Fireworks will light up the Tucson sky this Tuesday in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Here’s where you can catch not only the fireworks shows, but other festivities including baseball, water activities, vendors and more.

Fireworks at Casino del Sol

Casino del Sol is celebrating its 29th anniversary with a free fireworks display a day before Independence Day.

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 3

Where: Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

Marana's Fourth of July festivities include inflatables and games for kids, exhibitors and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club. A fireworks show ends the night at 9 p.m.

When: 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Fourth of July in Oro Valley

Oro Valley is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities such as inflatables, crafts and lawn games. Tickets to the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be discounted. The night ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

When: 5-9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: James D. Kriegh Park, 23 W. Calle Concordia

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

City of Tucson Fourth of July celebration

The City of Tucson will launch its annual fireworks show from "A" Mountain this Fourth of July. If you want to watch the show poolside, Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a pool party with food, music, inflatables and games at the Archer Pool.

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 for the fireworks. The pool party is 7-10 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will be launched from "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side and there will be food trucks open at 7 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave. The pool party happens at Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Fireworks are free to watch, though some parking lots may charge a fee. The pool party is free to attend, but registration is required by calling 520-791-4877.

Visit this event page for more information about the fireworks show. Visit this event page for more information about the pool party.

IndepenDANCE Party

Celebrate the Fourth of July at the MSA Annex with live music, food trucks and a view of the "A" Mountain fireworks show.

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Diamonds in the Sky

For baseball fans, Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium is where you’ll want to be this July Fourth. The annual Diamonds in the Sky celebration will feature the Sun Belt College Baseball League showcase game, followed by a fireworks display.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend with a donation of one non-perishable food item or a $1 donation benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sahuarita Stars & Stripes

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Sahuarita with live music, inflatable water rides, face painting, vendors and food trucks. The night ends with a fireworks show.

When: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Where: Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.