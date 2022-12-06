Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, returns for its 73rd year this weekend.

The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Winterhaven neighborhood near East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads. The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26.

The annual light festival has free admission, but visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. There will be donation boxes near each of the neighborhood’s four entrances, according to the festival’s website.

Unlike previous years, there will not be a drive-thru night at this year’s festival. However, there will still be hayrides, trolley tours and party bikes available as other transportation options for an additional cost.

Hayride prices range from $12 to $20 per person, depending on the day and time. For those who donate food, there is a special discount of $10 per person for the 9 p.m. hayride most nights of the festival (except for Dec. 23), according to the Winterhaven Rides’ website.

Trolley tour tickets range from $16 to $20 per person ages 13 and older and $12 to $15 for children ages 5 to 12, according to the Winterhaven Trolley Tours’ Facebook page. Ticket prices vary depending on the week, with higher ticket prices implemented after Dec. 15.

A ride on one of the Arizona Party Bikes will cost you $22 per seat or if you want to rent out the whole bike for you and 13 other friends or family members, it will cost $330, according to Arizona Party Bike’s website.

Reservations are encouraged for hayrides, trolley tours and party bikes.

You can also find vendors at this year's festival, including Star Kettlecorn, Trucking Good Cupcakes and You Sly Dog.

For a list of frequently asked questions regarding this year’s event or a map of the Winterhaven neighborhood, check out the Winterhaven Festival of Lights’ website.