Tucson, are you ready to turn it up for Pride month?! From Pride markets to bar crawls and drag shows, here's 11 events happening in June to celebrate Pride and the LGBTQ+ community!

Pride Night Market

Di Luna will be kicking off Pride Month with a night market featuring local queer-owned businesses. There will also be a coffee cart, flash tattoos and a raffle where all proceeds will be donated to a local LGBTQIA+ organization.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 5

Where: Di Luna, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Queer Bazaar

Celebrate pride month — night market style with over 30 vendors, a DJ, food, and aerialists.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors.

Visit the event page for more information.

Club Pride

Club Pride is taking over La Rosa! This celebration will feature live music, a packed dance floor and all kinds of fun performances.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: $20.26. This is a 21+ event.

Visit the event page for more information.

Queerdos Pride Market

Celebrate pride month at this “peculiar market.” Hosted by Monsoon Mystics, Queerdos will feature fun activities like aura photos, live music, tattoos and lots of local vendors to shop from.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 13

Where: 4th Ave, Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

The Official Pride Bar Crawl

Get Ready to Crawl, Celebrate, and Shine with The Official Pride Bar Crawl! Enjoy a day of colorful drinks, good vibes, and epic bar-hopping fun, followed by drag shows and an after party.

This year, 20% of the event proceeds will go to Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

When: Various times starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 20

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Prices not yet announced.

Visit the event page for more information.

HighWire Drag Brunch

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HighWire’s annual Drag Brunch returns for another amazing year. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, HighWire Craft Spirits cocktails and performances from Mya McKenzie, Chris Mort, Onika Grande, and Ezmerelda Felix.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Where: The Grand, 33 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: $60

Visit the event page for more information.

Scissor Sisters Junk Journal Meet Up

Bring your journal, favorites supplies, and your beautiful self, to celebrate Pride with Stacks Book Club and Artsy Babes Club

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Stacks Book Club, 2920 E. Broadway

Cost: $35

Visit their event page for more information.

A Big Wet Throbbing Queer Comedy Show

The LGBTQ+ members of the Tucson Improv Movement are throwing a comedy ball to celebrate the start of pride month.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E 9th St.

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Laugh With Pride

Join players from Unscrewed Theater and special guests from Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community for an improvised evening of fun celebrating Pride Month.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit their event page for more information.

Disco Divas Drag Brunch

Divas Illusion Show is celebrating two years of brunches, memories and more at Chela’s Latin Cuisine, so grab your brunch besties, and celebrate love, community, and drag excellence.

When: 12 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: Chela’s Latin Cuisine, 256 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20-25

Visit their event page for more information.

Pride Uncancelled Showcase

Celebrate Pride Month with an unforgettable night of community, spectacular entertainment, and local vendors.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $24

Visit their event page for more information.