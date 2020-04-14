Tucsonans can find emergency food boxes and community meals closest to them by using the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's interactive map.
The map can be found on the food bank's website.
The locations shown should be called ahead to ensure the availability of the food. Some emergency food assistance program sites will require people to show IDs and other documents or be enrolled as clients.
No IDs or documents are needed at locations handing out free community meals.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeking monetary donations to help it distribute emergency food during the coronavirus pandemic.