You know it's fall in Tucson when we flock to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color.

If you head up the mountain right now, you'll see lots of yellow, plus some pops of red and orange. Much of the color is beyond Windy Point Vista, and you can see a lot of it from Catalina Highway, aka the road up the mountain. Here are some spots to see the color.

Bear Wallow

Year after year, Bear Wallow remains a favorite for experiencing fall color. You'll probably see dogs prancing through the crunchy leaves on the ground, families taking photos for holiday cards and hikers enjoying the view.

To get there, you'll see a street sign for Bear Wallow Road on your right as you're heading north on Catalina Highway. Just before you get there, you'll start to see the colorful trees. It's a couple miles after the Palisades Visitor Center.

Much of the area is yellow right now, but some trees are showing red and orange.

Ski Valley

As the road winds into Ski Valley, you'll start to see glorious yellow trees welcoming you to the area. They line the area around the ski lift and the Iron Door Restaurant known for its chili.

Summerhaven

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

You may not get to be up close to the yellowing trees in the quaint town of Summerhaven, but you'll see them surrounding the homes on the hilltop. It's a beautiful view.

Other spots

If you simply drive up Catalina Highway, you'll see the color as it lines the roadway. Here are a few more spots if you're the driver and can't pay full attention to the leaves out your window:

Some tips

As I'm writing this, Mount Lemmon is 37 degrees. The highs this week are mostly in the 50s and the lows are in the 30s. There was actually a very light dusting of snow at the very top of the mountain this morning.

With that being said, you'll probably want to dress warm.

If you want to be certain that the leaves are still colorful before making the drive up the mountain, I suggest checking out the Mount Lemmon Weather and News group on Facebook. Users there often post updates about Mount Lemmon and you can also ask if fall color is still around. You can also sometimes find updates on social media from Mount Lemmon businesses, such as Mt. Lemmon Hotel.