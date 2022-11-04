Cooler weather in Tucson right now means it’s the perfect time to have your furry friend tag along with you for all of your outdoor (and a few indoor) adventures. Here are a few pet-friendly places in Tucson to explore with your doggos.

*Remember to follow these locations' policies to help ensure the safety of your dog, yourself and those around you. At most places, dogs must remain leashed. And, of course, make sure you bring a water bowl, food and some baggies while out and about, just in case!*

Outdoor spots and hiking trails ⛰️

Here are a few pet-friendly hiking trails in Tucson, according to Alltrails.com, a popular website that helps hiking enthusiasts find new (and old) favorite trails. Just like other outdoor locations, your dog must be leashed while hiking too!

Note: Leashed dogs are only permitted on Saguaro National Park’s paved trails! Here are a couple:

Desert Ecology Trail (in Saguaro National Park East), 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail

Desert Discovery Nature Trail (in Saguaro National Park West), 2700 N. Kinney Road

For further directions to Saguaro National Park, check out the National Park Service's website.

Activities 🌼

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road. The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is a “10-acre National Historic District designed and built by acclaimed Arizona artist Ettore ‘Ted’ DeGrazia,” according to the gallery’s website. Leashed dogs are welcome at the gallery.

Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road. "Leashed pets are permitted to walk both inside the buildings and on the museum's outside grounds," according to the Pima Air & Space's website. However, only service animals are permitted in the restaurant and on the tram tour.

Tucson Botanical Gardens (seasonally), 2150 N. Alvernon Way. The Tucson Botanical Gardens allows all leashed dogs from June through September. Only service dogs are allowed to visit from October to May. Service dogs are able to get into the museum for free, while the leashed dog admission from June to September is $3 per day or a $20 dog membership for unlimited visits during those months, according to the gardens' website.

Dog parks 🐕

Tucson has many outdoor, off-leash dog parks where your dogs can run free in a fenced area to play fetch, sniff around and meet other dogs. Some local dog parks have separate areas for large and small dogs.

For a list of city-owned dog parks, check out the Tucson Parks and Recreation website.

For a list of Pima County dog parks, check out the county's website.

Oro Valley also has a couple of dog parks, including Naranja Park (pictured above). For a list of Oro Valley dog parks, check out their parks and recreation website.

Pima County currently has a leash law, meaning that all dogs must be leashed in public parks and public areas.

Indoor spots 🛁

Bookmans, 3330 E. Speedway, 6230 E. Speedway and 3733 W. Ina Road. Bookmans is another dog-friendly place in Tucson. Make sure to keep your furry friend leashed while visiting the used goods store. You may even catch adoptable dogs looking for their fur-ever home at Bookmans during one of their dog adoption events.

Rosie's Barket, 7960 N. Oracle Road. Rosie's Barket, now located in Oro Valley, offers DIY baths for your dogs (and other pets!). They have a variety of shampoos and conditioners to choose from so your pet can leave looking and feeling their best. They also have a shop with super-cute dog charms!

Dogs-N-Donuts, 7743 E. Broadway. Find homemade doggie doughnuts, cookies and other treats at this local dog bakery. You can even pick up a few desert-themed toys and accessories for your dog while you're there.

Patios at restaurants and bars 🌭

Pima County requires “pet-friendly” food establishments to obtain a pet-friendly patio permit.

Here are a few restaurants and bars that allow pets, according to their websites and social media, or were said to be pet-friendly in previous Arizona Daily Star coverage.

If you’re unsure if your favorite restaurant or bar allows pets on their patio, call and ask before heading out! 🙂

Have a favorite pet-friendly spot, activity or hiking trail that you'd like to see on the list? Let me know at everdugo@tucson.com.