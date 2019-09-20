#ThisIsTucson is having a baby fair! Awwww, how cute.
Join us Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Baby Mama Papa Fair, presented by Tucson Medical Center.
It’ll be at the downtown Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave. and is totally free to attend. You can RSVP here.
Here’s why we hope you’ll join us for a family fun day.
Find what you need for babies’ health and care, and get some support for breastfeeding.
There are a variety of health resources: Tucson Medical Center – including their Midwifery Center — Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital, Banner – University Medical Center, Northwest Healthcare, Catalina Pediatrics, and Pima County’s First Smiles Matter dental program.
There’ll be childcare and education resources too, including baby and toddler program sign-ups for the JCC Jewish Community Center and Tucson Parks & Recreation.
Experts from the Carondelet Health Network are hosting a quiet nursing room space with classes on breastfeeding basics, nursing tips and working mom breastfeeding support. Meet other parents who are going through it and even join a breastfeeding support group. Plus, grab a free lactation-supporting granola bar from locally-owned/mom-owned Oat Mama while supplies last.
Car seat experts from Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Police Department will check your car seat to make sure it’s properly installed. (Those things are so complicated, get the peace of mind knowing it's done right.)
Shopping, swag, and yumminess.
We’re excited to shop for gifts for friends and staples for ourselves from Jamille Textiles, Desert Child Style, Woolies, and Jen’s Organic Home & Baby.
Get a cute baby-cactus onesie and maternity top from #ThisIsTucson, or grab a free sticker from us.
The Hotel Tucson City Center will make you coffee in the morning and mocktails in the afternoon. Check out Frozen Delight ice cream and Fria paletas in between. It’s gonna be sweet.
Dream Dinners will be there too. Wouldn’t it be a huge time saver to sign up a new parent with some meal prep services? We think so.
Get a cute family photo that’s not a selfie.
Get a gorgeous family portrait for only $20 from Sofia Batiz Photography. We’re counting on this for our future family Christmas cards and we’re getting extras for grandparent gifts.
Get a cute family photo that IS a selfie.
There are a lot of cute spots at the event to share Insta-worthy moments, including a “baby dream” wall and a balloon sculpture. Glitter Girl AZ will be there painting baby bumps so you can turn your belly into art.
Wear out your kids.
MyGym is setting up a kiddie obstacle course on the play patio, and there will be music times, story times, coloring pages, and baby-and-me exercise classes – and a baby race. It’s all free and it’s all bound to lead to nap time.
We’re also raffling some passes to the Children’s Museum, which gives you another chance for another fun day out with your littles.
Make it a staycation.
The Hotel Tucson City Center has a beautifully renovated lobby and lounge, a pool to cool off and play, an on-site restaurant and bar. You can totally make this your base camp for a fun weekend downtown or just chill on their campus for a babymoon staycation.
The hotel is offering Baby Mama Papa attendees a special discounted rate. Call the hotel and mention the Baby Mama Papa Fair or click this special link: http://tuc.life/hz